What Is Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act And How Does It Plan To Combat Rising Hate Crimes Against Punjabis In The US? Explained

A growing number of American politicians are backing a new Congressional bill aimed at fighting discrimination against Sikh Americans.

The latest to join this effort is Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who recently signed on as a co-sponsor. The bill is now picking up support from both sides of the aisle in the House.

US Lawmakers Push Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act

“I’m proud to represent a large Sikh community in San Jose, and I’ve just signed onto @RepJoshG’s Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act,” Lofgren shared on X before the weekend. “No community should ever be afraid to worship in America, and this bill will elevate the DOJ’s focus on anti-Sikh hate.”

Later, in a press release, Lofgren doubled down. “No religious community should ever feel afraid to worship in America.

Sikh Americans have faced increased discrimination and hate crimes, and the Department of Justice must elevate its attention to this issue. I’m proud to represent a large Sikh community in San Jose, and I will do everything in my power to ensure the federal government combats anti-Sikh discrimination.”

What is the Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act?

Sikh communities across the country have welcomed the bill. It first made headlines on January 20, when Congressman Josh Gottheimer, who’s part of the Sikh American Congressional Caucus, introduced it in the House. He’s joined by Republican Congressman David Valadao from California, who’s also co-leading the charge.

HR 7100, as the bill is officially known, landed in the House Committee on the Judiciary on January 15, 2026. The main goal: get the Attorney General to set up a task force focused on anti-Sikh hate and discrimination.

The bill pushes for more than just a new task force. It asks for a clear definition of anti-Sikh hate, and calls on officials to roll out educational programs for schools, police, and colleges. If the DOJ creates the task force, they’ll also need to give Congress an annual report on hate crimes and discrimination against Sikh Americans. Plus, they’ll have to work directly with Sikh communities and advocacy groups to shape prevention and enforcement.

US Congress Moves to Tackle Anti-Sikh Hate

Gottheimer explained on his website that he and his colleagues decided to act after hearing concerns from Sikh families and leaders in North Jersey.

“The bipartisan Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act will turn those conversations into action — strengthening how our federal government defines, tracks, and prevents anti-Sikh hate crimes so that every American can practice their faith freely and safely,” he said.

Congressman Valadao added, “For decades following the 1984 Sikh Genocide, Sikh Americans have faced heightened discrimination and hate crimes, and it’s past time for the Department of Justice to take meaningful action to address this violence and transnational repression. I’m honoured to represent the Central Valley’s vibrant Sikh community in Congress, and I remain committed to raising awareness and advancing efforts to protect their rights and safety.”

On the ground, Sikh organisations across the country have rallied around the bill. Groups like the Sikh Coalition, SALDEF, New Jersey Sikh Gurdwara Council, American Sikh Caucus Committee, and the New Jersey Sikh Youth Alliance have all voiced support.

Lawmakers Unite Against Discrimination

Pritpal Singh from the American Sikh Caucus Committee thanked Representatives Valadao and Gottheimer on X, writing, “Establishing a DOJ task force to define, track, and prevent anti-Sikh discrimination is a practical and necessary step toward accountability and public safety. Deep appreciation to Bhupindar Singh and Boota Singh Kharoudh, Sikh American leaders on the East Coast, for their initiative and leadership. Most of all, we are grateful to be Americans—free to practice our faith openly, raise our families in peace and prosperity, and live under equal justice and the rule of law.”

The Sikh Coalition echoed these sentiments, saying online, “By creating a task force on hate crimes and other discrimination against our community, this bill takes an important step toward both prevention and accountability.”

The push for this legislation comes as hate crimes against Sikh Americans continue to rise. Congressman Gottheimer’s website makes it clear: the need for action is urgent.

