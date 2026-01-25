LIVE TV
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

A 28-year-old man of Indian origin, Dilraj Singh Gill, was shot dead in a targeted attack in Burnaby, British Columbia. Canadian police have linked the daylight shooting and a burned getaway car to the ongoing BC gang conflict.

An Indian-origin man was killed in Canada (IMAGE: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 25, 2026 13:08:35 IST

Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

Canadian police say a 28-year-old man of Indian origin was shot and killed in Burnaby, British Columbia, and they’re linking it to the ongoing gang conflict in the area.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 pm on January 22, near the 3700 block of Canada Way. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers raced to the scene after reports of gunfire. They found the victim with critical injuries. Paramedics tried to save him, but he died there.

Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead in Canada’s Burnaby

Within minutes, police found a car on fire several kilometres away, in the 5000 block of Buxton Street. They believe that the burned vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now leading the case. They’ve identified the victim as Dilraj Singh Gill, who lived in Vancouver. Investigators say this was a targeted attack. Gill was known to police, and the shooting looks tied to the BC gang conflict.

Targeted Killing in Canada? 

Sergeant Freda Fong from IHIT said the public nature of the shooting has left the community shaken. “A shooting in a public place is extremely troubling, not just for police but for everyone,” she said.

Fong urged anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward because witness information is key to moving the case forward and holding the killer or killers responsible.

Right now, investigators are working with Burnaby RCMP, forensics experts, and the BC Coroners Service to piece together what happened and collect evidence from both locations.

Police think whoever pulled the trigger fled the area right after the shooting and used that car later found burning on Buxton Street.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 1:08 PM IST
Who Was Dilraj Singh Gill? 28-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Canada, Gang War Suspected

