What Is The Cost Of Su-57 Fighter Jet? Check Features, Production Status And Why It Is In Global Demand

It is a big day for India and Russia on December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, the leaders of the two countries, will be present at the 23rd Russia-India annual summit, where big-ticket deals are set to be concluded from defence deals to labour deals are set to be signed.

Besides negotiations on S-500, negotiations will also be done on Russia supplying the Su-57 fighter jet to India. The Indian Air Force also requires aircraft to replace the MiG-21, which was retired earlier in this month of September.

To ascertain that the Su-57 fighter jet is on the agenda, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated, I am sure it will be discussed during the visit.

The question of Su-57s will definitely be on the list of questions during the next Putin visit to India.

What Is The Cost Of Su-57 Fighter Jet?

The cost of an individual Su-57 jet in 2025 is approximately 35-50 million to produce, but actual contract costs, including support and equipment, are greater. Numbers change with money, speed and choice. Exports may add premiums. Know more below.

The Su-57 comprises a significant portion of its cost. The final bill is a big part consisting of two AL-41F1/ Izdeliye 30 engines, AESA radar, digital EW suite and mission computers.

Interruption or shortages of some Western electronics even after imposing sanctions in 2022 may alter or drive up expenses.

The cost of the Su-57 per unit is estimated to range because of fluctuating exchange rates, production rate, and the list of subsystems included.

From Dubai Airshow: Ahead of Putin visit, Russia Pitches to Delhi the Production of Su-57 Fighter Jet in India. Senior representative of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport says our “technology transfer comes without restrictions and possible sanctions.” pic.twitter.com/tnxbHeQPgc — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 18, 2025

The increased price of a flyaway Su-57 is anticipated to be between $35 million and 50 million per plane in most cases, according to open-source defence reports in 2025. This will be determined by what is included in the total engines, avionics and few weapons will make a difference.

The initial Su-57 aircraft were also more expensive since they incurred the extra expenses of research, equipment and installation.

Per-unit cost is likely to decrease as Russia produces additional jets, but this will vary based on the scale of the production, and the materials supply will remain fairly consistent. Any price increase or decrease can be caused by production delays or sanctions.

Su-57 Features

The ICS-57 is designed on the concept of integrated modular avionics. Sukhoi Design Bureau engineers discarded the use of discrete computing systems in favour of a distributed information network within the board.

Its central processor is also based on the Russian multi-core processors, which offer real-time processing of great volumes of data. It is not disclosed how many computing modules the system has and what specifications it has, but it is known that the system provides redundancy of computing and communication channels, which largely enhances the fault tolerance of ICS-57.

The ICS-57 combines the Su-57 data in all primary suites of sensor. These consist of a multifunctional N036 station of Belka radar, 101KS-V of electro-optical location system (EOLS), and electronic intelligence and electronic warfare.

The Belka station is able to monitor a total of 60 targets at a time, and also control the weapons to 16 of these. The X-band can detect aerial as well as ground targets.

The ICS-57 enables the individual aircraft and group interaction with other manned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and manned aircraft. The system offers complete control of all systems on the board in single mode, weapon and defence management as well as all the information required in the decision-making process.

Su-57 Production Status

Su-57 is under serial production, with Russia seeking 76 by 2028, but with slow initial production rates, and with new automation and local components, it is expected that by mid-2025, Russia Aerospace Forces (VKS) will have about 25-32 Su-57s in service.

The highlights are the modernization of Su-57M (new engines, avionics) that will prevail in 2025, and the recent (late 2025) first confirmed foreign export to Algeria, with India potentially being a major purchaser, and the negotiations on technology transfer and local assembly.

Production & Numbers

Fleet status: Russia currently had an estimated fleet of 25-32 Su-57s by the middle of 2025, with initial sluggish production (10 in 2022, 11 in 2023) contributing to industrial reform.

Targets: Russia expects to achieve 76 by 2028, but has designs of 22 done by 2024 and the additional production to continue in 2025 and after.

Modifications (Su-57M): 2025 production: It is planned to produce Su-57M in 2025 with new engines, stronger avionics, and an enhanced stealth finish.

Global demand for Su-57

Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet? Right now, India’s at the centre of all the action. Russia’s not just trying to sell the jetthey’re pretty much offering the whole package: full technology transfer, licensing, joint production, you name it.

They want to help India get its own advanced fifth-generation fighters in the air, and they’re even throwing in the single-engine Su-75 Checkmate as an option.

But there’s a catch. The Indian Air Force hasn’t exactly been sold on the Su-57 in the past. There’ve been concerns, especially about the jet’s stealth features and how well it would fit with India’s existing systems. Even so, Russia keeps pushing for a deal, especially during recent top-level meetings.

Here’s what stands out about Russia’s pitch. First, India’s the main market, no question. Rosoboronexport is offering India the works: engines, radar, AI, low-observable tech, and even a two-seat version. They’re also willing to integrate Indian weapons—basically, whatever makes the jet work for India.

On top of that, Russia says India gets full access to the tech, with no restrictions. That’s a big deal for India’s push for self-reliance which they call Atmanirbhar Bharat.

And let’s not forget price. Russia claims the Su-57 costs less than the F-35, so India could, in theory, build up a bigger fleet without blowing the budget.

