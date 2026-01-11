LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci PM Modi prayers latest news pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

The account implies that conventional armaments and defense systems were completely overpowered after this device was turned on, which only served to heighten the awareness that US troops were enjoying a significant technological advantage.

Trump And Nicolas Maduro (Photo: X)
Trump And Nicolas Maduro (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 11, 2026 10:12:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

The shocking stories told by the witnesses of the very US military operation that led to the capture of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have centered around the technology used in the raid. One of the Venezuelan troops recounted how, just before the operation began, the enemy’s radar systems for some reason ceased to operate. This left the defenders totally unaware of the incoming attack. Following that, the drones first and then a very small number of American helicopters along with the best soldiers came to their positions. The guard said the defenders had been so quickly outnumbered not only by sharpshooting of the guns but also by an unidentified weapon which he could not very well define. 

You Might Be Interested In

‘Mystery Weapon’ Used By US 

The guard’s version is very much like a nightmare, in which the so called mystery weapon caused the effects that the guard claimed was ‘like a very intense sound wave’. He further reported that as soon as the weapon was turned on, the Venezuelan soldiers were bleeding from noses, vomiting blood, and lying on the ground, unable to breathe, move or protect themselves. The account implies that conventional armaments and defense systems were completely overpowered after this device was turned on, which only served to heighten the awareness that US troops were enjoying a significant technological advantage. However, the analysts maintain that the allegations have not been confirmed by the US and, moreover, there is no public evidence to support that such a weapon exists or was used in this case.



Was It A Sonic Device?

Certain military technology observers assert that high energy weapons, including directed energy as well as sonic devices, have been in the form of prototypes for many years, however, their usage in actual combat situations by the American military has not been officially recognized. Various accounts from Venezuela which have been aired extensively through digital and print media depict the incident as disturbing and new, thus adding to the overall speculation regarding the capabilities of modern warfare. The weapon’s precise character if it was indeed used still cannot be determined, nonetheless, the vivid testimonies of the witnesses have triggered a lot of discussions and evaluations among military experts and the world community.

Also Read: Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 10:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Nicolas MaduroNicolas Maduro captureUS mystery weaponus venezuela newsus venezuela warVenezuelan soldiers bleeding

RELATED News

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

‘Looking For Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Several Protesters Killed Amid Widespread Demonstrations

Elon Musk Confirms X Will Share Its Algorithm Framework Within 7 Days

US Military Targets ISIS in Syria with Strategic Airstrikes, Says Defense Officials

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

LATEST NEWS

Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI Of India Against New Zealand, Major Changes Expected After Rishabh Pant Injury

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

Amaal Mallik Slams Tanya Mittal Supporter Seeking Apology Over ‘Kutta’ Remark, Says, ‘It’s Just Fandom, Stop the Drama’

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Could Rain Disrupt The Series Opener? Check Vadodara Weather Report

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas’ Film Records Major Drop After Strong Opening, Still Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Overall

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

US President Trump Issues Executive Order to Protect Venezuelan Oil Funds Stored in US Accounts

India vs New Zealand: Hosts Suffer Major Setback After Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Due To Injury Ahead Of ODI Series

Why Jupiter Is About to Look Bigger and Brighter Than Usual in the Night Sky? Here’s Why

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?
What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?
What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?
What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

QUICK LINKS