What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

The shocking stories told by the witnesses of the very US military operation that led to the capture of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have centered around the technology used in the raid. One of the Venezuelan troops recounted how, just before the operation began, the enemy’s radar systems for some reason ceased to operate. This left the defenders totally unaware of the incoming attack. Following that, the drones first and then a very small number of American helicopters along with the best soldiers came to their positions. The guard said the defenders had been so quickly outnumbered not only by sharpshooting of the guns but also by an unidentified weapon which he could not very well define.

‘Mystery Weapon’ Used By US

The guard’s version is very much like a nightmare, in which the so called mystery weapon caused the effects that the guard claimed was ‘like a very intense sound wave’. He further reported that as soon as the weapon was turned on, the Venezuelan soldiers were bleeding from noses, vomiting blood, and lying on the ground, unable to breathe, move or protect themselves. The account implies that conventional armaments and defense systems were completely overpowered after this device was turned on, which only served to heighten the awareness that US troops were enjoying a significant technological advantage. However, the analysts maintain that the allegations have not been confirmed by the US and, moreover, there is no public evidence to support that such a weapon exists or was used in this case.







Was It A Sonic Device?

Certain military technology observers assert that high energy weapons, including directed energy as well as sonic devices, have been in the form of prototypes for many years, however, their usage in actual combat situations by the American military has not been officially recognized. Various accounts from Venezuela which have been aired extensively through digital and print media depict the incident as disturbing and new, thus adding to the overall speculation regarding the capabilities of modern warfare. The weapon’s precise character if it was indeed used still cannot be determined, nonetheless, the vivid testimonies of the witnesses have triggered a lot of discussions and evaluations among military experts and the world community.

