Home > World > Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes 'Large-Scale' Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was initially started in December 2025, has conducted several air operations one after the other that have targeted ISIS infrastructure in the central and eastern parts of Syria.

Published: January 11, 2026 08:32:18 IST

Airstrikes on January 10, 2026, which were conducted all over Syria, the military officials of the United States declared that the new airstrikes on ISIS targets were part of the already existing Operation Hawkeye Strike. The actions of US Central Command (CENTCOM) included those of the nations that were allies and aimed for a total anti terrorism operation that covered not only the Islamic State but also the infrastructure and weapon sites.

The focus of the US on reducing the capabilities of ISIS was altered by the recent strike which was a response to the threats that the group had been making. The operation by the US indicates that despite the fact that it has been many years since ISIS lost its control of most of the region in Syria and Iraq, it still considers itself engaged in the fight against terrorism in that area. The latest air operations were said to be revenge for an ISIS attack in December 2025, when two American soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed during an ambush near Palmyra, Syria. The commander of US Central Command stated that one of the reasons for the airstrikes was the isolation of the operational networks, command centers, and supply lines of ISIS, thus making US and allied forces in the area less susceptible to attacks. CENTCOM stated while announcing the strikes that the US has a very strong message of ‘We will track you down and kill you wherever you may be in the world, if you hurt our soldiers’, thus reaffirming the US policy of being strict with threats against its personnel.



Operation Hawkeye 

Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was initially started in December 2025, has conducted several air operations one after the other that have targeted ISIS infrastructure in the central and eastern parts of Syria. The airstrikes on January 10 used the US planes’ accurately aimed bombs along with the support of allied forces. Although the operations were very active, the officials only released limited information about the casualties and the damage caused to the ISIS networks. The campaign is still part of the US strategic operations in Syria which are mainly aimed at halting the regeneration of the militant group, as well as securing the American and partner military forces operating in the wider Middle East region.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 8:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS