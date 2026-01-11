‘Looking At Freedom…US Ready To Help’: Trump Voices Support As Iran Faces Continued Protest Movement

The protests in Iran received the explicit endorsement of US President Donald Trump and he characterized the situation as a rare event where freedom might be coming and he indicated that the US government was ready to support the protestors.

What Did Trump Say?

In his post on a social network, Trump stated that the Iranian people were ‘perhaps for the first time ever’ seeing freedom and maintained that ‘the USA is all set to render assistance’ as unrest spread in the country. The protests that started in Tehran on the night of December 28 were first led by people’s dissatisfaction with the government over drastic currency collapse that had doubled the prices and caused a huge economic crisis, however they quickly turned into larger protests against the government in many provinces. There have been confrontations between many of the protestors and the law enforcement and some of the reports suggest that in some areas of the country the protests have escalated into violence.

Iran Protests 2026

The protests that have occurred in Iran lately are among the biggest seen there in a long time, and they mainly stem from people’s discontent with the economic conditions, rising prices, and unanswered political issues. Tehran’s government was at that juncture when Trump made his call for the international community to take action against Iran, simultaneously warning that they might intensify the suppression with special forces and police being deployed to the areas where the demonstrators were. The Iranian authorities have been calling the protests a result of foreign interference, especially from the US and Israel, and have promised to resist what they refer to as ‘terrorist’ actions by securing the country. Along with that, warnings have been made and threats have been issued by state media and officials, stating severe punishment for the violators or those collaborating with the foreign powers or inciting violence.

US Warning To Iran

In a previous statement he made, he mentioned that if the Iranian military killed protesters, the US would counteract with ‘very hard’ measures. While the president did not specify the details of his intervention, he did front a strong US position which came in support of the protest movement and trepidation taking place in the capital of Iran. The global community is still keeping a close eye on the developments, and the situation that has led to the protests not being contained is also a factor that has caused the escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

