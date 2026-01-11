LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

Dozens of people have been killed during widespread Iranian protests as security forces crack down on demonstrators. A nationwide internet blackout continues, limiting communication and independent reporting amid escalating unrest.

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 11, 2026 03:55:41 IST

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

The protests in Iran are turning deadly, but the human rights activists are still counting the fatalities in the dark, where a nationwide internet blackout is preventing the truth from coming to light. The protests against the government, which were ignited by the sharp rise in prices and the collapse of the economy that started on December 28, 2025, are not only being held in Tehran and Kermanshah but have gone as far as 27 provinces, with the government’s strong forces trying to repress them.

Increasing the Force of Violence

The HRANA organization was able to list the deaths of 65 protesters by January 10, 2026, with nine of them being children, and about 2,300 people were arrested. On January 8, the hospitals of Tehran reported 217 deaths caused by live bullets, machine-gun fire close to police stations, and raids; many of the young victims were shot as soon as they were seen. Monitors report that security forces have lost 21 personnel in the fighting, while the IRGC and Basij bases were attacked by mobs.

The Role of Internet Blackout

The government imposed a near-total shutdown starting January 8 that made the identification of the dead almost impossible and the organization of protests very difficult. Video clips showing gunshots driving away people outside the Grand Bazaar of Tehran and the Kurdish areas were smuggled; doctors told of wards that were already full and refusing to take in wounded people. Supreme Leader Khamenei called the demonstrators “rioters” supported by Trump and promised to show no mercy.

 

The Response of the Regime

Tehran’s prosecutor threatened to impose death penalties; pro-government demonstrations were held, but with very small attendance. The chief of the UN human rights department characterized the killings as “deeply disturbing” and called for restraint, while the Hengaw and Amnesty organizations were confirming pellet wounds, executions, and child deaths.

 

Resonance around the World

The U.S. labeled the raids on hospitals as crimes against humanity. The protests are putting a strain on the clerical regime that is already suffering from U.S. sanctions, and there is the possibility of a major uprising if the power cut is lifted.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 3:55 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: anti-regime demonstrationsHuman Rightsinternet blackoutIran crackdownIran protestIran protests 2026nationwide unrestprotest deathssecurity forcesTehran protests

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout

Iran Protest Turns Deadly: Dozens Killed Amid Nationwide Internet Blackout
