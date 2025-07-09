LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > World > ‘Where Did You Learn To Speak English?’ Donald Trump Leaves Liberian President Uncomfortable With Tone-Deaf Comment

‘Where Did You Learn To Speak English?’ Donald Trump Leaves Liberian President Uncomfortable With Tone-Deaf Comment

At a White House lunch for African leaders, Trump asked Liberia’s President Joseph Boakai where he “learned to speak such good English,” sparking backlash online. Critics called the remark tone-deaf, as English has been Liberia’s official language since 1822.

Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Donald Trump
Liberian President Joseph Boakai and Donald Trump

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 05:26:06 IST

Donald Trump was hosting a lunch at the White House for African leaders on Wednesday, July 9. After President Joseph Boakai made some brief remarks, Trump turned to him and asked about his English skills.

“Thank you, and such good English… Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated?” Trump asked.

Boakai, who like most Liberians speaks English as his first language, replied that he’d been educated in Liberia.

Boakai was facing away from the cameras, so reporters couldn’t see his exact expression, but his short, quiet answer suggested he felt a bit uncomfortable. Trump, sitting among other West African presidents—many of whom were French speakers—kept going.

“It’s beautiful English. I have people at this table can’t speak nearly as well,” he said.

Donald Trump Faces Heat For Tone-Deaf Comment

The exchange quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it tone-deaf. English has been Liberia’s official language since its founding in 1822, when freed Black Americans settled there with support from American abolitionists and former slaveholders.

At the event, Boakai thanked Trump for the invitation, emphasising Liberia’s longstanding ties with the United States. He said, “Liberia is a longtime friend of the United States, and we believe in your policy of making America great again. We just want to thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Trump used the meeting, which included the presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, to promote a shift in US policy toward Africa—moving away from aid and focusing more on trade.

He also positioned the US as a better partner for African nations than China. While some leaders spoke through interpreters, Boakai addressed the gathering in fluent English.

White House rep calls Donald Trump’s remarks “heartfelt compliment”

A White House spokesperson later described Trump’s remarks as a “heartfelt compliment” and called the meeting a significant step toward strengthening US-Africa relations. Trump also expressed his hope to visit Africa in the future.

Liberia’s ties to the United States go back to the 1820s, when the American Colonization Society, backed by Congress and slaveholders, started sending freed slaves to what’s now Liberia. Thousands of these “Americo-Liberian” settlers eventually declared independence in 1847 and established a government over the African majority.

Liberia today has a wide range of indigenous languages and creole dialects; Kpelle is the largest single language group. Boakai himself can read and write Mendi and Kissi, but he mainly uses English, which is the country’s official language.

ALSO READ: Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs On All Imports From Brazil Over Bolsonaro Trial

Tags: latest world newsPresident Joseph Boakaius president donald trump

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?