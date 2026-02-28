LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei iran iran-us Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news commodities market prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Wherabouts of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remain unknown after a US-Israeli strike near his Tehran headquarters. Multiple high-profile sites were targeted, raising security concerns. Officials say that the Supreme Leader may have been moved to a secure location.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s location unknown after US-Israeli strike in Tehran; top Iranian sites targeted amid rising tensions. Photos: X.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s location unknown after US-Israeli strike in Tehran; top Iranian sites targeted amid rising tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 28, 2026 19:22:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

The whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, remain unknown following a targeted preemptive strike near his headquarters in Tehran, reportedly carried out by Israel in coordination with the United States. It is unclear whether Khamenei was present during the attack or if he sustained any injuries. Citing an Iranian official, Reuters reported that the Supreme Leader was moved to a secure location.

Israeli officials have said that Khamenei is cut off from contact, and there is no certainty about his fate.

Joint US-Israeli Operation Targets Top Iranian Leadership Including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US and Israeli officials confirmed that several high-profile sites in Tehran, including Khamenei’s compound and offices, were targeted. The operation reportedly aimed at Iran’s top leadership, explicitly including both Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

You Might Be Interested In

Some reports, however, indicate that Khamenei was not in Tehran at the time of the strikes and had been moved beforehand to an undisclosed, secure location.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Recent Public Absences

The 86-year-old Supreme Leader has not been seen in public since January 31, when he visited the shrine of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He also skipped the annual February 8 meeting with Iran’s Air Force commanders, a decades-old ritual where the military pledges allegiance, amid rising tensions with the United States. His absence from this traditional event raised additional questions about his health and security.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Longstanding Role in Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei has been Iran’s Supreme Leader for over three-and-a-half decades, taking the post for life in 1989 following the death of Ayatollah Khomeini. As Supreme Leader, Khamenei holds ultimate authority over Iran’s government, military, and judiciary, while also serving as the country’s spiritual head.

Throughout his tenure, he has maintained that Iran’s nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only and consistently rejected the development of nuclear weapons.

Israel, Iran Bomb Iran

On Saturday, Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran in coordination with the US, with multiple explosions reported in Tehran near Khamenei’s offices, according to AFP. The strike intensified existing questions about the Supreme Leader’s security and location.

Officials from both the US and Israel have previously issued threats against Khamenei. In June, following a 12-day conflict of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on Israel, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that Khamenei “cannot continue to exist.”

Katz stated, “A dictator like Khamenei who stands at the head of a state like Iran and has the horrible goal of destroying Israel – cannot continue to exist.”

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ayatollah ali khameneihome-hero-pos-1Iran newsIran US WarWorld news

RELATED News

Top IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In US-Israel Strikes On Iran; Took Charge After Hossein Salami’s Death Last Year

From Tomahawk Missiles, F‑35I Jets To Ghadr Missiles: Which Weapons Were Used By US, Israel & Iran On Day 1 Of War?

US, Israel Attack Iran: IDF Shares First Aerial Footage Of Massive Airstrikes Under ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ | Watch

Death Toll Climbs To 51 After Strike On Girls’ Primary School In Minab, Hormozgan Province; At Least 170 Students Were Inside, 45 Injured

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

LATEST NEWS

India Deeply Concerned As US-Israel-Iran Tensions Explode, Urges To Exercise Restraint – MEA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8: Darren Sammy Warns Team India, Says ‘David Did Defeat Goliath’ In 2016

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Dropped For Do-or-Die T20 World Cup 2026 Clash, Memes Flood Social Media With ‘Happy Retirement’ Jibes

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Are Last-Minute Tickets Still Available For Historic 70,000-Capacity JLN Show? Check Details

‘Bat vs Ball Will Decide It’ – WI Legend Picks Key Battle in IND vs WI T20 WC 2026 Clash

EXPLOSIONS in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play For Al Nassr Against Al Fayha?

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 2- 8: Check For Your Weekly Direction, Money Issues And Relationship Goals

Is US Officially At War With Iran? Israel-US Bomb Tehran After Trump Orders Operation Epic Fury – Will POTUS Need Congress’ Permission For Open War?

PAK vs SL: Babar Azam Funny Memes Flood Social Media Before Pakistan’s Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts
Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts
Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts
Where Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei After US-Israel Strike On His Tehran Headquarters? Israeli Officials Give Big Update On Supreme Leader’s Secret Whereabouts

QUICK LINKS