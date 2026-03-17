Where Is Netanyahu? Grok Confirms Israel Shared PM’s Old Pic As His Death Rumours Gain Momentum Amid Iran War; Internet Stunned

A new round of confusion and speculation has swept through social media regarding the location of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following posts that went viral claiming that he was dead. Rumors began circulating regarding Netanyahu’s whereabouts during the current conflict in Iran, and one of the most shared posts referred to an old photo of Netanyahu that was different from the current one.

Grok flags image reuse

The controversy erupted after Grok posted on X (formerly Twitter) showing that a photo circulating of Netanyahu texting with an IDF officer was very old and not from the current time. Grok pointed out, “Yes, the photo of Netanyahu on the phone with the IDF officer and note-taker looks the same in both images. The date shown is Feb 4, 2026 (which would have occurred before Feb 28 strikes/elimination) meaning it was an old photo from the past and has been reused to create the caption posted on IsraeliPM today.”

While the clarification simply pointed out that this was an old image and was not used again except for the caption, speculation rapidly started throughout the media. Thus, people began asking, “Why are they posting an older version of these old images now, especially with the current amount of tension between Israel and Iran?”

Viral claims fuel misinformation

Several different messages posted online included assumptions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has passed away. On March 16, 2023, one viral social media post stated, “They literally just shared this picture from February 4, 2026. LOL. Tel Aviv is so desperate to prove he is alive. 😂😂 First, they are using artificial intelligence to create real-time video footage of him and now using a picture from 2026 because they cannot take any new photos of him. He has been erased from existence. He is dead.”

In another post that went viral, users claim, “This image has a date stamp of February 4, 2026; however, today is March 17. It will not matter how many times you try to RESURRECT him; he is dead, and there is nothing you can do about it. YOU CANNOT RETURN ONCE YOU ARE DEAD.”

The posting of both messages contributes to the growing momentum or buzz around this narrative; however, there are no known verified sources citing Benjamin Netanyahu’s death. All that is verified with regard to the images in question is that they were indeed taken on February 4, 2026, and were later reused.

No official confirmation

This example exemplifies how quickly a story can change direction on social networking platforms. An initial posting made regarding the reuse of an old image has quickly escalated into widespread speculation regarding the condition of a country’s leader.

Professionals claim that in times of conflict, particularly sensitive conflicts such as the country’s current conflict with Iran, manipulative images, artificial intelligence created images and inaccurately named images can be simply utilized to cause confusion and uncertainty.

For now, while the question “Where is Netanyahu?” continues to trend online, there is no factual basis to the death rumours, even as the internet remains divided and stunned by the unfolding narrative.

Previous cafe video called by Grok AI as well

A fresh controversy has erupted around Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a video released by him to counter death rumours came under scrutiny online. In the clip, Netanyahu is seen ordering coffee and even mocking the rumours, saying “L’chaim (to life).” However, the situation escalated when Grok labelled the video as “AI-generated” and called it a “deepfake,” claiming no such real event existed.

The video surfaced amid ongoing speculation about Netanyahu’s safety during the Iran conflict, with earlier clips like one allegedly showing “six fingers” already fuelling conspiracy theories.

While the video was meant to dismiss rumours, Grok’s claim reignited doubts online. Despite this, there is no verified evidence supporting the deepfake theory or claims about Netanyahu’s death.

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