Where Was Donald Trump When a 21-Year-Old Armed Man Was Shot Dead at Mar-a-Lago? All Inside Details

Donald Trump was at the White House when the incident occurred, along with First Lady Melania Trump. Authorities said the situation unfolded around 1:30 am, near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago.

A man was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents early Sunday after he tried to enter the restricted security zone of Mar‑a‑Lago, the private resort of former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident happened while US President Trump was in Washington, and no individuals under protection were present at the property, the Secret Service said.

Where Was Donald Trump During Mar-a-Lago Shooting? 

Donald Trump was at the White House when the incident occurred, along with First Lady Melania Trump. Authorities said the situation unfolded around 1:30 am, near the north gate of Mar-a-Lago. 

In a statement, the United States Secret Service said the man was seen near the gate carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel container. His identity has not yet been made public. 

Rick Bradshaw, the Palm Beach County sheriff, told reporters that two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy confronted the individual and instructed him to drop the items he was holding. 

Who Was Armed Intruder at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort? 

According to reports, the man shot and killed at Mar-a-Lago has been identified as 21-year-old Austin T. Martin from Cameron, North Carolina. 

Authorities said he was armed with a shotgun and carrying fuel when he entered the property, reportedly gaining access as a guest was leaving. 

According to reports, Martin’s family had reported him missing a day earlier.

Also Read: Who Was the Armed Intruder at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort? 21-Year-Old Shot Dead After Entering Restricted Security Zone as Secret Service Takes Swift Action

Investigators are also examining whether he purchased the firearm during his drive from North Carolina to Florida, as per reports. 

Security Breach and Use of Force

According to the US Secret Service, the man, believed to be in his 20s, entered a restricted area of the resort, breaching a zone that is normally off-limits to unauthorized people. Agents confronted him as he moved inside the secure perimeter, and shots were fired, resulting in the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released by officials.

The Secret Service confirmed the shooting in a brief statement, saying personnel responded to the breach and used lethal force after determining the man posed a threat as he crossed into the protected area. Investigators are now trying to piece together exactly why he tried to enter the property and whether he was armed or carrying anything dangerous.

Investigation Underway

Local law enforcement and federal agents have cordoned off the area while they conduct interviews and examine evidence. So far, there is no indication that the shooting was part of a larger plot, and no other people were injured in the incident.

Mar-a-Lago is a heavily secured property that has seen other security breaches in the past, including earlier attempted entries and threats that required Secret Service action. Such incidents underscore the broad challenges of protecting high-profile locations even when the person they’re built to protect is not present.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information as it becomes available.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 11:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS