Home > World > Which Are The Three Nuclear Sites That The U.S. Struck In Iran?

Which Are The Three Nuclear Sites That The U.S. Struck In Iran?

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed American B-2 bombers struck Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan in a “very successful” operation. Marking the first such strike since 1979, Trump declared the mission a historic moment and called on Iran to end the ongoing war.

Last Updated: June 22, 2025 06:57:46 IST
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 06:57:46 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed late Friday that American forces carried out precision airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Posting on The Truth Social, he said, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Trump said in a post on X. He added, “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors… NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

B-2 Bombers Carry Out First Strike on Iranian Soil Since 1979

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that multiple B-2 stealth bombers executed the operation. These bombers are capable of deploying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” bombs, designed specifically to penetrate deeply fortified sites such as Fordow.

A second Defense Department official confirmed the same, stating that the aircraft were chosen for their precision and deep-strike capacity. It remains unclear whether additional American aircraft supported the mission. This marks the first direct U.S. airstrike on Iranian infrastructure since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Natanz Site Already Damaged by Israeli Attack Before U.S. Strike

Before the U.S. bombs hit Natanz, Israel had reportedly disabled the site’s electrical systems, knocking out centrifuges spinning underground. The International Atomic Energy Agency assessed that most enrichment equipment had already stopped functioning.

Despite this, American bombs likely caused further destruction to the deeply buried facility. This site was previously targeted in the covert Stuxnet cyberattack during the Bush and Obama years, when both administrations avoided direct bombing to reduce escalation risks.

Trump to Address Nation: 

Following the strike, Trump announced a national address: “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran.” In his post, he called the moment “HISTORIC” and urged Iran to end the conflict. “IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR,” he wrote, underlining the gravity of the U.S. military’s sudden re-entry into a volatile Middle East theatre.

