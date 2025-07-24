President Trump To ‘Announce A Bold And Comprehensive’ AI Action Plan: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims in the Idaho murder case, while also outlining key updates on President Trump’s agenda, including major AI policy announcements, landmark trade deals, and global peace initiatives.



White House Sends Condolences To Idaho Murder Victim Families

“I would like to begin with a message from the White House to the families of the victims in the brutal murder case in Idaho who were sharing their heart-wrenching stories about their loved ones before the court today and addressing the evil killer who took four precious souls,” Leavitt said.



Also Read: Who Is Bryan Kohberger? Former Researcher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For The Idaho Student Murders

“We are so sorry for the grief and pain you have experienced at the hands of such a vicious and evil killer. Our nation grieves with you and will never forget the precious souls who were lost in this horrific act of evil. May God bless and watch over everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy especially the parents who lost their children,” she added.



Donald Trump To Deliver Keynote At Winning the AI Race Summit

Turning to the President’s domestic agenda, Leavitt announced that “Later this afternoon, President Trump will deliver the keynote address at the Winning the AI Race Summit here in Washington, D.C.”



“President Trump believes it is non-negotiable that the United States wins the AI race, which is why today President Trump will announce a bold and comprehensive AI action plan to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance,” she stated.



Leavitt emphasised the national impact of the President’s vision, adding, “Under President Trump’s leadership, our country will lead the world in AI to secure a brighter future for all Americans. Massively grow our economy and protect our national security.”



Donald Trump To Travel To Scotland

She also confirmed a series of executive actions related to the plan, noting that “the President will also sign three executive orders at the event this afternoon.”



Looking ahead to international engagements, Leavitt said, “On Friday morning, President Trump will travel to Scotland for a working visit that will include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the historic US-UK trade deal.”



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Highlights Recent Trade Deals

On recent trade breakthroughs, she highlighted, “On the topic of trade, yesterday President Trump accomplished something no other President has ever achieved. The President secured and announced three major trade deals with the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan all in one day.”



“President Trump is finally putting a stop to our country getting ripped off. As a result of the President’s successful negotiating tactics, foreign markets are now being opened to American industries for the very first time and harmful trade barriers are being broken down,” she added.



Karoline Leavitt Says America Is Back Under Donald Trump

Leavitt also focused on President Trump’s diplomatic track record, stating, “US President Trump restored America’s standing on the world stage, brought back peace through strength, and brokered numerous peace agreements to end wars… He secured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan… He has already received three different Nobel Peace Prize nominations for his peacemaking efforts…”



She expanded on this, saying, “The President has restored America’s standing on the world stage, brought back peace through strength, and brokered numerous peace agreements to end wars. Again, all of this in just six months.”



“He obliterated Iran’s nuclear program to end the war between Israel and Iran, got NATO members to raise their defence spending to 5% of GDP, and secured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as brokering a historic agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Leavitt added.



“The President has already received three different Nobel Peace Prize nominations for his peacemaking efforts. Again, all of this progress, all of these accomplishments have occurred in just six months.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Did Obama Orchestrate A Russia Collusion Hoax? Karoline Leavitt And Tulsi Gabbard Reveal Details At Press Conference