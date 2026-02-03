Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Three Indian nationals, Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, also 21, have been arrested in Canada. The trio was arrested on Sunday in the early hour,s with police sharing their names and photos. The trio has been charged with firing several shots at a residence. According to reports, the trio was apparently looking to break into the apartment for extortion. Police have charged all of them with one count of discharging a firearm into a place.

According to reports, the three have been remanded to custody till Friday. As the trio belongs to India, police have also involved the Canada Border Services Agency in the case. According to the police, some officers were patrolling in the town of Surrey in British Columbia at around 4 am on Sunday when reports of shots being fired at a residence. A small fire was also reported from the same place. The fire was extinguished by the Surrey Fire Services members. According to reports, there was no damage to the house due to the limited fire. Police also said there were no injuries during the incident. However, the residence was reportedly damaged by the gunfire.

Officers from the Surrey Police Service, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Delta Police Department together responded to the incident. According to reports, an SPS officer found a suspect vehicle driving near the residence. Police also reported that the suspects fled the spot on foot.

After this incident, the police took three suspects into custody. They were driven in a rideshare vehicle to police custody, an SPS statement said on Monday.

Reports said the police were patrolling the same area at that time as part of Project Assurance. It is an initiative unveiled to control crime after the increase in extortion cases in the town and in the Lower Mainland region of BC.

Reportedly, two other Indian nationals were arrested in Surrey just last week. The duo was also accused of a shooting incident linked to extortion. The accused include Harshdeep Singh, 2,0 and Hanspreet Singh, a 21-year-old male. Harshdeep was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present. Hanspreet was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

