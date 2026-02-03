LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Three Indian nationals were arrested in Surrey, Canada, for allegedly firing shots at a residence. Police said the trio attempted a break-in for extortion. They have been charged with discharging a firearm into a place and are in custody.

Three Indians arrested in Surrey Canada for firing shots during extortion attempt. Photo: X.
Three Indians arrested in Surrey Canada for firing shots during extortion attempt. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 3, 2026 13:53:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Three Indian nationals, Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, also 21, have been arrested in Canada. The trio was arrested on Sunday in the early hour,s with police sharing their names and photos. The trio has been charged with firing several shots at a residence. According to reports, the trio was apparently looking to break into the apartment for extortion. Police have charged all of them with one count of discharging a firearm into a place.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the three have been remanded to custody till Friday. As the trio belongs to India, police have also involved the Canada Border Services Agency in the case. According to the police, some officers were patrolling in the town of Surrey in British Columbia at around 4 am on Sunday when reports of shots being fired at a residence. A small fire was also reported from the same place. The fire was extinguished by the Surrey Fire Services members. According to reports, there was no damage to the house due to the limited fire. Police also said there were no injuries during the incident. However, the residence was reportedly damaged by the gunfire. 

 Officers from the Surrey Police Service, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Delta Police Department together responded to the incident. According to reports, an SPS officer found a suspect vehicle driving near the residence. Police also reported that the suspects fled the spot on foot. 

You Might Be Interested In

After this incident, the police took three suspects into custody. They were driven in a rideshare vehicle to police custody, an SPS statement said on Monday. 

Reports said the police were patrolling the same area at that time as part of Project Assurance. It is an initiative unveiled to control crime after the increase in extortion cases in the town and in the Lower Mainland region of BC.

Reportedly, two other Indian nationals were arrested in Surrey just last week. The duo was also accused of a shooting incident linked to extortion. The accused include Harshdeep Singh, 2,0 and Hanspreet Singh, a 21-year-old male. Harshdeep was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present. Hanspreet was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.

Also Read: What Is Project Vault? Can Donald Trump’s $12 Billion Mineral Stockpile Finally Shield America From Dependence On China – Know Here

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: canadaCANADA POLICEcrimehome-hero-pos-4Indian originShootingSurrey

RELATED News

What Is Project Vault? Can Donald Trump’s $12 Billion Mineral Stockpile Finally Shield America From Dependence On China – Know Here

Nashua Gas Explosion Horror: Gas Leak Sparks Massive Explosion At 440 Amherst Street As Three Firefighters Are Injured, Four Still Missing – Watch

Fueling Nightmare At Kennedy Space Center: NASA Scrambles As Hydrogen Leak Disrupts Artemis II Moon Rocket Test

Epstein Files Disaster: Justice Department Pulls Thousands Of Documents After Survivors’ Names Accidentally Exposed – ‘A Betrayal,’ Say Victims

LinkedIn Co-Founder Vs X Owner: Elon Musk Drops Email Bombshell, Accuses Reid Hoffman Of Epstein Island Visit -Former PayPal Ally Hits Back Hard

LATEST NEWS

GG vs DC, WPL 2026 Eliminator LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital Match LIVE On TV, Online

Fresh Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case As CBI Registers Case To Examine ‘VIP’ Involvement

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Happy Valentine’s Day: Apple Launches Offers, Discounts Across Products – Gift The Latest iPhone 17 To Your Loved Ones At Just…

Dhurandhar 2 Craze: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘The Revenge’ Saga Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions, Fans Upset Over Glimpse Repeat, Some Blown Away With ‘Naya Hindustan’ Warning

Jio Share Price Skyrockets 6% on February 3: Outperforms Sensex, Highlights Strong Investor Confidence

RBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards 2026: How to Download and Important Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Pakistan’s Double Standards Exposed: Women’s A Team To Face India In Asia Cup Rising Stars Despite Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed
Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed
Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed
Who Are The Three Indians Arrested In Canada For Shooting At Surrey Home? Big Extortion Plot Revealed

QUICK LINKS