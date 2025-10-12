LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza china Abhijit Banerjee afghanistan tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Abhijit Banerjee is leaving US: The Indian-American economist, Abhijit Banerjee, along with his wife Esther Duflo, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, are going to leave the US for the University of Zurich to start the Lemann Center for Development, Education, and Public Policy. The centre is supported by a Swiss franc grant of 26 million from...

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 12, 2025 11:03:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-American economist who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, is going to leave the US for Switzerland probably in the month of July 2026. 

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo (Wife), co-recipient of the Nobel Prize, will move to the University of Zurich to start the Lemann Center for Development, Education, and Public Policy. The centre is supported by a Swiss franc grant of 26 million from the Lemann Foundation.

Though, their shift is framed as part of their global academic engagement, it also overlaps with a wider institutional climate shift at MIT. As per multiple academic sources, faculty displeasure at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised after the university’s decision not to support a proposed collaboration linked to the Trump-era “Opportunity Zones” economic initiative, a policy intended to incentivize investment in underserved groups through tax breakdowns.

Also Read: iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel Fold: Flipkart’s Diwali Sale Has Slashed Prices And Is Trending On The Internet

However, neither it was directly confirmed by Banerjee nor by Duflo, MIT faculty minutes and leaked discussions from inside forums in late 2024 show that key economics faculty, together with those involved in development economics, conflicts aligning with politically driven federal programs. MIT later stopped discussions related to various such partnerships, mentioning concerns over transparency, ethics, and academic freedom.

A Career Grounded in Poverty Research and Data

Banerjee was born in Mumbai in the year 1961. He studied at Presidency College, University of Calcutta and Jawaharlal Nehru University, along with his PhD from Harvard University in 1988. His academic focus has long been on eliminating poverty through randomized controlled trials (RCTs), a method more shared in clinical science rather than in economics at the time.

Also Read: Google $10B Bet On Vizag: 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Change Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Banerjee co-founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) at MIT in the year 2003, which pioneered the use of RCTs to examine the real-world effectiveness of policies and social programs. J-PAL in more than 80 countries has influenced policymaking in areas such as health, education, and financial inclusion.

Continuity at MIT Despite Global Transition

In spite of his upcoming full-time role at the University of Zurich, Banerjee will uphold a part-time position at MIT in order to supervise the ongoing research at J-PAL. Esther Duflo is also expected to do the same.

Their mutual decision to expand to Switzerland echoes both a strategic academic move and what several analysts see as a wish to reposition global development research beyond a country centric academic framework.

The objective of the University of Zurich’s Lemann Centre is to become a major hub for evidence-based development policy in Europe along with the Global South. Through political debates in US academia gradually distressing institutional partnerships and funding, Banerjee’s move is being understood by some policy viewers as part of a larger academic response to shifting US political dynamics, mainly surrounding science, research autonomy, and global development priorities.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 11:03 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhijit BanerjeeEsther Duflohome-hero-pos-4Indian-American economistLemann Foundationnobel prizeNobel Prize in Economic SciencesUniversity of Zurich

RELATED News

China Vows To Stand Firm Against Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: ‘We Don’t Want A Tariff War But…’
Taliban Strikes Back Along Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Days After Kabul Attack: What Exactly Happened
No. 5 Texas A&M pulls away from Florida, moves to 6-0
Did Trump Threaten Afghanistan To Return Bagram Military Base? Taliban – Pakistan War
UPDATE 38-NCAAF Results

LATEST NEWS

Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Semifinal Tickets Open for Booking, Know More Details
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Tulloch departs for Meta, WSJ reports
Will Vijay’s TVK Join AIADMK Bloc? VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan Speaks Out
Rosario Central get late PK goal to edge Velez Sarsfield 2-1 in Argentine Primera Division play
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Which Team Tops The Table
Beijing blames US for raising trade tensions, defends rare earth curbs
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal
Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

QUICK LINKS