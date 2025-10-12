iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel Fold: Flipkart’s Diwali Sale Has Slashed Prices And Is Trending On The Internet

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, started on October 11 and will end on October 24. It is now offering substantial price drops on top flagship smartphones of Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixels and others, with Record Discounts Ahead of Festive Season.

After the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series, the price of the iPhone 16 has dropped to Rs.54,999, less than the launch price of Rs.79,900. Now, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is offered at a price of Rs.1,02,999, down from Rs.1,44,900.

Google and Samsung Flagships Get Deep Discounts

Google’s latest Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets a Rs.10,000 bank discount including Rs.5,000 trade-in bonus and is listed at Rs.1,57,999. Its predecessor, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is available at Rs.84,999 with some additional card and exchange benefits.

Also, newly launched Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, has a deal at Rs.29,999, around 50% drop from its Rs.59,999 launch price. The Galaxy S24 is now available for Rs.38,999, decreased from Rs.74,999.

Other Mobile Brands also join the Festive Price Offers

1) Nothing Phone 3: It is available at Rs.34,999. However, the launch price was Rs.79,999.

2) Nothing Phone 3a Pro: It has a retail price at Rs.24,999, decreased down from Rs.29,999)

3) Motorola Razr 60: It has an existing price of Rs.39,999 post Rs.10,000 off

4) Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: It is available at Rs.18,999

5) Motorola Edge 60 Pro: It now has a retail price of Rs.24,999

Flipkart has also announced additional offers such as up to 80% off for Kirana partners, some of the bank discounts along with the option of UPI cashback. These include Rs.500 off on Bank of Baroda, RBL, and AU Bank credit cards, with the offers of cashback through Paytm, MobiKwik, and ePayLater.

