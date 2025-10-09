Google $10B Bet On Vizag: 1.88 Lakh Jobs To Change Andhra Pradesh’s Future

Google has revealed plans to invest around $10 billion in a hyperscale data center in Visakhapatnam, one of the largest digital infrastructure projects in India. The move is set to significantly boost the economy of the region along with the city’s positioning as a key hub for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics.

A Major Investment for Digital Growth

Andhra Pradesh’s State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday approved Google’s offer to set-up a pioneering data centre in Visakhapatnam. Labelled “AI City Vizag,” the city is planning to become a state-of-art global centre for artificial intelligence and cloud-based technical services.

This project is projected to make a significant impact on the economy of the state. As per to independent assessments, the data centre will contribute more than Rs.10,000 crore per year to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state between 2028- 2032.

The project is also valued to generate more than 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs in technical sectors such as construction, IT, engineering, and operations.

Enhancing India’s Digital Future

The development of this new facility will be a driving force to improve India’s digital economy, allowing Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, IoT, 5G, and e-governance platforms. Google Cloud’s impact alone is expected to add Rs.9,553 crore per year to the state’s economy with the help of digital enablement across industries.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the project as a strategic step on the way to make Andhra Pradesh the “AI capital” of India. The state government’s efficient governance, integration of renewable energy, and readiness in infrastructure were cited as factors driving Google’s decision to invest in Vizag.

