In 2025, Abigail Spanberger made history as Virginia’s first-ever woman governor in a long life of service and struggle. She is a fine example of women changing the world through hard work, intelligence and compassion for others.

Childhood and Education

Abigail Spanberger was born in New Jersey in 1979, but moved to Virginia as a teenager. Her father was a police officer, and her mother was a medical professional, which gave her the mindset of helping others from a young age. She graduated from the University of Virginia (UVA). Due to her parents, she decided to return to school after her undergraduate to complete an MBA at Purdue University and GISMA in Germany. All of this shows dedication to her education.

Career Before Politics

Prior to entering politics, Spanberger spent time as a teacher, postal inspector, and ultimately an officer in the CIA, where she focused on issues in relation to stopping terrorism and preventing the threat of weapons of mass destruction. Working in the CIA taught her problem solving skills and how to work in difficult situations.

Entry To Politics

In 2018, Abigail Spanberger was elected as a U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 7th District. She made a name for herself as someone willing to cross party lines to tackle the real issues confronting us such as health care, affordability for families, and education access. She also was present for her constituents as an independent thinker.

Becoming Governor

Spanberger began her 2025 run for governor based on a platform of affordability, good paying jobs, and support for all Virginians, regardless of the differences between us as people. Because of these principles, countenance, and ability to unify people, she became the first woman in history to serve as governor of Virginia.

Legacy and Personal Life

Abigail’s milestone, especially that visual of seeing a woman in control, has inspired countless women and girls in Virginia and in the Region. Abigail is proud to call Virginia her home and is proud to share that home with her husband, and intends to lead by action as she works to record progress for her state.

All information is compiled from publicly available sources. Details about Abigail Spanberger’s career and personal background may evolve and should not be taken as official or financial data.



