Home > World > Who is Angela Paxton? Ken Paxton’s Wife And Millionaire Who Filed For Divorce After 38 Years

Who is Angela Paxton? Ken Paxton’s Wife And Millionaire Who Filed For Divorce After 38 Years

Angela Suzanne Paxton, a prominent Texas Republican and state senator for District 8 since 2019, has filed for divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, after 38 years of marriage. In her July 10 filing, Angela cited “biblical grounds” and “recent discoveries” as the reasons for their split. The couple, who met as students at Baylor University and share four children and five grandchildren, had long been seen as a pillar of conservative politics in Texas.

Angela Paxton files for divorce from Texas AG Ken Paxton after 38 years, citing “biblical grounds” and “recent discoveries.”
Angela Paxton files for divorce from Texas AG Ken Paxton after 38 years, citing "biblical grounds" and "recent discoveries." Photo/X.

Last Updated: July 11, 2025 13:08:59 IST

Angela Suzanne Paxton a prominent Texas Republican politician serving as the state senator for District 8 since 2019, has  filed for divorce citing “biblical grounds” and “recent discoveries. She is the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and decide to divorce him after 38 years of marriage.

Who Is Angela Suzanne Paxton?

Angela Suzanne Paxton was born in New Braunfels, Texas, Angela. She was adopted shortly after birth and credits her adoption as a key  

Angela Suzanne Paxton a prominent Texas Republican politician serving as the state senator for District 8 since 2019, has  filed for divorce citing "biblical grounds" and "recent discoveries. She is the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and decide to divorce him after 38 years of marriage.

She first met her future husband Ken Paxton when they were students at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. At that time, Ken was serving as student body president and their relationship began. The two married in 1986 and after being in relationship for years now have four children, Tucker, Abby, Madison, and Katie, and five grandchildren. The couple are the co-founders of Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco which was founded in the 1990s .

Angela Suzanne Paxton Career in Education and Politics

Before entering politics, Angela spent over 20 years teaching mathematics. DHe also worked as a guidance counselor in Collin County.

In 2017, Angela won the Texas Senate District 8, a seat previously held by her husband before he became Attorney General. She spent over $10 million on her primary campaign, becoming the most expensive in Texas Senate history .

Angela Suzanne Paxton Net Worth

Angela Paxton has not officialy disclosed her personal net worth. However, estimates suggest that her net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million based on her careers as an educator, small business owner, and state senator.

Her official salary as a Texas state senator is approximately $7,200 per year. She also make money from per diem during legislative sessions. Ken Paxton, on the other hand, earns $153,750 annually as Attorney General.

The Paxtons have heavily invested in real estate,. Reports say they haeve spent nearly $3.5 million between 2021 and 2022 on six properties across Oklahoma, Florida, Utah, and Hawaii. These investments over the years have attracted public scrutiny.

