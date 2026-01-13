Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Why Elon Musk Is Seeking Full Custody of Their 1-Year-Old Son And What She Said About Trans Community That Triggered The Big Move

Elon Musk has announced plans to seek full custody of the one-year-old son he shares with writer and online personality Ashley St. Clair, citing concerns over her recent public comments on gender identity.

The billionaire made the statement on X while responding to posts discussing St. Clair’s shifting views on transgender issues. “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote.

Who Is Ashley St. Clair?

Ashley St. Clair is a writer, influencer, and conservative commentator who first came into the public spotlight last year after revealing that she shares a child with Elon Musk. Known for her outspoken views on politics and cultural issues, the 27-year-old has built a sizable and loyal fan following of over 1.1 million followers on X.

Ashley St. Clair has been a longtime writer for the right-wing satirical outlet The Babylon Bee. She also authored the children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds, which she described as an “unapologetic rebuke” of transgender acceptance.

“I feel immense guilt for my role,” St. Clair wrote on X. “And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain. [I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

In 2019, she stepped down as a brand ambassador for Turning Point USA after being photographed with white nationalist figures.

Why Elon Musk Is Seeking Full Custody of Their Son?

Ashley St. Clair publicly named Musk as the father of her child for the first time in February last year, explaining in a post on X that she had kept the birth private for several months to safeguard her child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote, adding that she chose not to disclose the information earlier to protect the child’s privacy and safety. She said she decided to go public only after realising that tabloid media planned to report the story regardless of the consequences, and urged the press to respect her child’s privacy and avoid intrusive coverage.

Within hours, Musk responded publicly for the first time, stating that he was unsure whether the child was his but was open to finding out, noting that no court order was required.

He also claimed he had already given Clair $2.5 million and would continue to provide $500,000 annually. Ashley pushed back, accusing Musk of declining to confirm while using financial support as a form of pressure.

Ashley St. Clair Apologies for Trans Community Remark

Nearly ten months later, the issue surfaced after Ashley St. Clair issued a public apology for her past remarks about the transgender community. Addressing criticism of her earlier statements, she acknowledged the harm caused and expressed remorse, in comments that appeared to reference Musk’s transgender daughter.

