Who Is Blaise Metreweli, First Female Chief of Britain’s Spy Agency MI6?

MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency, has made history by appointing its first female chief, Blaise Metreweli, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The 47-year-old career intelligence officer, who currently serves as MI6’s Director of Technology and Innovation, will take over the top position this fall. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday while attending the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Alberta, Canada.

A Historic Appointment at a Critical Time

Metreweli’s appointment is seen as a landmark achievement, as she becomes the first woman to head MI6 since its founding in 1909.

In her new role, Metreweli, who has spent 25 years in intelligence, will lead MI6 as it faces growing threats from hostile foreign powers, including cyberattacks and espionage activities from nations like Russia and China.

Prime Minister Starmer called the appointment “historic” and emphasised the increasing importance of intelligence services in safeguarding national security. “The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale—be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services,” Starmer said, according to the AP.

Blaise Metreweli: A Career Defined by Innovation and Technology

Known for her leadership in MI6’s technology and innovation division, Metreweli is regarded as an expert in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance Britain’s intelligence capabilities, the report said. This is especially important as the agency grapples with increasing cyber threats and complex global security challenges.

Metreweli’s rise to the top comes at a time when MI6 has been actively working to diversify its workforce, moving away from traditional recruitment methods that focused on a select few from elite universities.

“At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the U.K. can tackle these challenges head-on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad,” AP quoted Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who oversees MI6, as saying.

Metreweli, who has a degree in anthropology from Cambridge University, was also a member of the university’s women’s rowing team.

A Changing MI6: Moving Toward Diversity and Inclusion

Metreweli’s appointment follows a broader trend in Britain’s intelligence community toward greater diversity. MI5, the domestic security service, has already seen female leadership, with figures such as Stella Rimington (1992-1996) and Eliza Manningham-Buller (2002-2007) heading the agency in the past, as reported by the AP. In 2023, Anne Keast-Butler became the first woman to lead GCHQ, the UK’s electronic and cyber-intelligence agency.

Outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore, who has held the post for five years, was instrumental in driving these changes. Moore had previously expressed his desire for his successor to be a woman, citing a personal commitment to advancing women’s equality within the organisation.

“I would like to ensure I’m the last C selected from an all-male shortlist,” Moore wrote in 2023 on the social media platform X.

While MI6’s selection process remains shrouded in secrecy, it is clear that Metreweli’s qualifications made her the top candidate. She will replace Richard Moore, who steps down after five years in the role.

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy Visits Austria for First Time Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine