Zelenskyy Visits Austria for First Time Since Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Austria on Monday for his first official visit since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, a visit that comes amid rising international scrutiny of Austria’s neutral stance during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

Austria Faces Criticism Over Ties to Moscow

Austria, a country that declared neutrality in 1955 following World War II, has long sought to maintain diplomatic ties with Russia, a position that has drawn increasing criticism since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. While Austria condemned Russia’s invasion, it has refrained from supplying Ukraine with military aid, opting instead to send humanitarian assistance, the report said.

The Austrian government, led by Chancellor Christian Stocker, has emphasised the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue with Moscow, despite the broader European push to isolate Russia. Austria’s neutrality and its historical relationships with both the West and Russia have placed the country in a delicate position on the international stage. “Austria has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but also stressed the need to maintain diplomatic relations with Moscow,” AP quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

Former Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer became the first European Union leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face after the invasion began, travelling to Moscow in April 2022 in an unsuccessful attempt to convince Putin to end the war.

Zelenskyy’s Meetings with Austrian Leadership

During his visit, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Christian Stocker. The leaders are expected to discuss Austria’s role in supporting Ukraine and the European response to the conflict.

The visit marks the first high-profile foreign visit for Chancellor Stocker, who assumed office in March after a protracted formation of a new coalition government, as reported by the AP. The discussions will also reportedly focus on diplomatic solutions to the war, as well as ongoing efforts to bolster international support for Ukraine. “We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine’s voice is heard across Europe, and Austria’s leadership can play an important role in advancing peace and security,” Zelenskyy said prior to the trip, per AP.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Austria’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and Doris Schmidauer, wife of President Van der Bellen, to host a discussion about the role of women in promoting peace and security.

Russian Drone Strikes Continue Amid Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force reportedly said that Russia launched 138 strike and decoy drones overnight, with most targeting the eastern Donetsk region. While 125 of these drones were intercepted or jammed, 10 managed to reach their targets, and falling debris caused damage in several locations, the report said. “Eight others caused damage as falling debris,” the Ukrainian air force confirmed in its statement, according to the AP.

Austria’s Historical Neutrality and Diplomatic Role

According to the report, Austria’s neutrality has its roots in the post-World War II era, when the country declared its non-alignment under pressure from both Western allies and the Soviet Union. This stance allowed Austria to act as a mediator during the Cold War, fostering ties with Moscow that continued beyond the fall of the Soviet Union.

Today, Austria remains a neutral country, but its relationships with both Russia and the West continue to be a point of contention in the current geopolitical climate.

