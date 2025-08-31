LIVE TV
Home > World > Who is Cai Qi? PM Modi Meets Top CCP Leader On Sidelines Of SCO Summit In China

Who is Cai Qi? PM Modi Meets Top CCP Leader On Sidelines Of SCO Summit In China

Earlier today, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) in Tianjin.

PM Modi with Cai Qi (Photo- ANI)
PM Modi with Cai Qi (Photo- ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 31, 2025 13:34:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Cai Qi, the Secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and held talks focusing on strengthening India-China cooperation and deepening bilateral political engagement.



During his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi emphasised his commitment of taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

He appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements. He also spoke about the beginning of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and touched upon the beginning of direct flight connectivity between the two countries.

He said that an agreement has been reached on border management between the two countries.

PM Modi also thanked the Chinese President for the warm welcome and congratulated China forsuccessfully chairing the SCO.

Meanwhile, China’s President Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during his bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

Xi stated that it’s the “right choice” for both nations to be friends, highlighting their shared historical and cultural ties. He also mentioned that the partnership between the “dragon and elephant” enables each other’s success.

Xi emphasised that India and China, as two ancient civilisations and the world’s most populous countries, have a shared responsibility to promote well-being, solidarity, and progress.

Following the meeting between PM Modi and the Xi Jinping , Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong wrote on X, “Honoured to attend the bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit.”

The Prime Minister Modi arrived on Saturday evening in the port city, his first visit to China in over seven years.

Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smoothen their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit on August 18 and August 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

Meanwhile this evening, the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin. After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the 50 per cent tariffs on it by the United States took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: Cai Qi china pm modi SCO Summit 2025

Who is Cai Qi? PM Modi Meets Top CCP Leader On Sidelines Of SCO Summit In China

