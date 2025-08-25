LIVE TV
Who Is Charles Kushner? The US Ambassador Summoned to Paris Over Macron Letter

Who Is Charles Kushner? The US Ambassador Summoned to Paris Over Macron Letter

Charles Kushner, US ambassador to France and father of Jared Kushner, was summoned by France after accusing Macron of not fighting antisemitism strongly. A former businessman with a criminal past, Kushner's diplomatic role is complicated by family ties and political tensions.

Charles Kushner, US ambassador to France and Jared Kushner's father, faces diplomatic heat after a controversial letter on antisemitism to Macron. (Photo: X/@USAmbFrance)
Charles Kushner, US ambassador to France and Jared Kushner's father, faces diplomatic heat after a controversial letter on antisemitism to Macron. (Photo: X/@USAmbFrance)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 22:08:27 IST

Charles Kushner, the US Ambassador to France and father of Jared Kushner (President Donald Trump’s son-in-law), recently found himself at the center of a diplomatic spat. After sending a sharply critical letter to French President Emmanuel Macron accusing France of not doing enough to combat antisemitism, Kushner was formally summoned by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, The Associated Press reported. Calling his allegations “unacceptable,” the ministry said Kushner’s recent remarks violated international law by interfering in France’s internal affairs.

“Public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence and endanger Jewish life in France,” Kushner’s letter read, per AP. 

The envoy also urged Macron to “enforce hate-crime laws without exception” and “ensure the safety of Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses.” 

The controversy comes against the backdrop of alrready tense France-US relations strained by trade disputes and differing approaches to peacekeeping in Lebanon and support for Ukraine.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters that America stands by Kushner’s comments, while the White House was yet to comment on the matter.

From Businessman to Ambassador

Kushner has been America’s ambassador to France since May, following a Senate confirmation vote of 51-45, according to AP. President Trump has described him as “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.” During his confirmation hearings, Kushner had shared his personal history as a child of Holocaust survivors, stating that “his grandmothers and other family members were executed by Nazis.”

Despite occasional political tensions between Europe and the US, Kushner said he was “dedicated to building an even stronger relationship” with France.

Past Controversies

Before his diplomatic role, Kushner’s past included a high-profile criminal conviction. In 2005, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and witness tampering linked to a revenge scheme involving his brother-in-law. The case details reveal that Kushner arranged to have a sex worker secretly filmed with his brother-in-law and sent the video to his own sister.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, but in 2020, Trump – during his first term — pardoned him during his final days in office. Kushner had earlier told The New York Times he preferred not to receive a pardon, concerned about the publicity it would bring.

ALSO READ: France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

Tags: Charles Kushnerlatest US newsUS-France relations

Who Is Charles Kushner? The US Ambassador Summoned to Paris Over Macron Letter

Who Is Charles Kushner? The US Ambassador Summoned to Paris Over Macron Letter

