LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

The letter comes amid tense relations between France, the US, and Israel. Earlier in the week, Netanyahu also wrote to Macron, accusing him of fueling antisemitism.

Charles Kushner (Reuters)
Charles Kushner (Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 25, 2025 03:59:08 IST

France has summoned US Ambassador Charles Kushner after he accused Paris of failing to act strongly enough against antisemitic violence, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son Jared is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, published an open letter in the Wall Street Journal addressed to President Emmanuel Macron. In it, he urged Macron to enforce hate-crime laws more aggressively and reduce criticism of Israel, arguing that French statements about recognizing a Palestinian state have encouraged antisemitic incidents.

“France has learned of the allegations made by the United States Ambassador, Mr. Charles Kushner… These allegations are unacceptable,” the French foreign ministry said. Kushner has been summoned to appear on Monday.

The letter comes amid tense relations between France, the US, and Israel. Earlier in the week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wrote to Macron, accusing him of fueling antisemitism by supporting calls for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to Israeli media.

Macron has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, especially over civilian casualties, while Trump has remained firmly supportive of the Israeli leader.

In his letter, Kushner argued that “public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France.” 

The French president has repeatedly condemned antisemitism as a violation of French values. His government has stepped up security around synagogues and Jewish institutions following a rise in antisemitic incidents linked to the conflict in Gaza.

ALSO READ: How Many Israeli Hostages Are Still Alive in Gaza? US President Donald Trump Provides Big Update

Tags: Charles Kushnerfrance

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know
France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know
France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know
France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?