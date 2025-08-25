France Summons US Ambassador Charles Kushner Over Anti-Semitism Allegations: All You Need To Know

France has summoned US Ambassador Charles Kushner after he accused Paris of failing to act strongly enough against antisemitic violence, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

Kushner, who is Jewish and whose son Jared is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, published an open letter in the Wall Street Journal addressed to President Emmanuel Macron. In it, he urged Macron to enforce hate-crime laws more aggressively and reduce criticism of Israel, arguing that French statements about recognizing a Palestinian state have encouraged antisemitic incidents.

“France has learned of the allegations made by the United States Ambassador, Mr. Charles Kushner… These allegations are unacceptable,” the French foreign ministry said. Kushner has been summoned to appear on Monday.

The letter comes amid tense relations between France, the US, and Israel. Earlier in the week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also wrote to Macron, accusing him of fueling antisemitism by supporting calls for international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to Israeli media.

Macron has positioned himself as a vocal critic of Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, especially over civilian casualties, while Trump has remained firmly supportive of the Israeli leader.

In his letter, Kushner argued that “public statements haranguing Israel and gestures toward recognition of a Palestinian state embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France.”

The French president has repeatedly condemned antisemitism as a violation of French values. His government has stepped up security around synagogues and Jewish institutions following a rise in antisemitic incidents linked to the conflict in Gaza.

