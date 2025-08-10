LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?

Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?

Liu studied English at Beijing Foreign Studies University and later attended Oxford University in 1986–87 for postgraduate studies in international relations.

Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao Taken In For Questioning (Image source: Reuters)
Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao Taken In For Questioning (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 14:32:39 IST

Senior Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao, seen as a possible future foreign minister, has reportedly been taken in for questioning by authorities. According to The Wall Street Journal report, the 61-year-old was detained in late July after returning to Beijing from overseas trips. Liu heads the Communist Party’s International Department, a key body handling foreign relations.

No reason has been given for his detention, and Chinese officials have not responded to media questions, according to the report.

According to The Independent, born in Dehui, Jilin province in 1964, Liu studied English at Beijing Foreign Studies University and later attended Oxford University in 1986–87 for postgraduate studies in international relations. He began his career in the foreign ministry’s translation office, later serving in several important positions, including in the UK mission, the Information Department, and as the ministry’s spokesperson.

Liu also worked as China’s ambassador to the Philippines and Indonesia, became assistant foreign minister in 2013, and took charge of the Communist Party’s International Department in 2022. In this role, he travelled widely, meeting officials from more than 160 countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in early 2024. His work earned him a reputation for a balanced diplomatic style, and many believed he was being prepared to replace current foreign minister Wang Yi, according to the report.

Liu also played a part in President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive, having served in the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Party’s top internal watchdog.

His sudden disappearance is the most high-profile case involving a Chinese diplomat since former foreign minister Qin Gang vanished from public view in 2023.

ALSO READ: Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

Tags: chinaLiu Jianchao

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?
Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?
Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?
Who Is Chinese Diplomat Liu Jianchao, Seen As Potential Foreign Minister, Taken In For Questioning?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?