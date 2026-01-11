LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

A 24-year-old Mississippi man, Daricka M. Moore, has been arrested for a deadly shooting spree that killed six people, including a 7-year-old child, with authorities saying the charge may be upgraded to capital murder. Police say Moore killed family members and a church pastor and his brother at multiple locations before being captured at a roadblock, with the motive still under investigation.

Daricka M Moore has been identified as the Mississippi shooter that left six people dead (Image: Representative photo)
Daricka M Moore has been identified as the Mississippi shooter that left six people dead (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 11, 2026 14:42:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Daricka M. Moore, a 24-year-old man, has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting spree in northeast Mississippi that left six people dead, including a 7-year-old child. Moore has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said at a press conference that the charge could be upgraded to capital murder as the investigation proceeds.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, four of the six victims were related to Moore, with the youngest victim being his cousin. At a press conference, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott spoke about Moore’s history. He said that, “This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” and further added that, “This is family members that he went after.” 

Moore shot dead a 7-year-old girl 

Moore killed his family members at three different locations on a Friday night. As per reports, Moore first went to a mobile home in western Clay County, where he fatally shot his father, 67-year-old Glenn Moore, his brother, 33-year-old Quinton Moore, and his uncle, 55-year-old Willie Ed Guines.

You Might Be Interested In

After these killings, Moore then stole his brother’s truck and drove to his cousin’s house. There, he forced entry and “attempted to commit sexual battery,” as per reports. It was at this location that he aimed his gun at a 7-year-old girl and killed her. Witnesses also told authorities that Moore “even targeted another younger child.” However, that child was not shot; it was unclear if Moore stopped from firing or if the gun misfired. Authorities said a mother and a third child were present at the house during the incident.

Moore killed the pastor and his brother at the chruch

Following these events, Moore reportedly drove to the Apostolic Church of The Lord Jesus, where he “broke in and killed the pastor and his brother,” identified as Rev. Barry Bradley and Samuel Bradley. After this final shooting, Moore stole one of their vehicles.

Moore was later captured by law enforcement at a police roadblock. He is being held without bail at the Clay County jail in West Point and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday. Police said that they are trying to determine the motive behind the shootings, and investigations are going on. 

Also Read: What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newslatest world newsus news

RELATED News

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Unleashes ‘Large-Scale’ Retaliatory Airstrikes On ISIS Targets In Syria

‘Enemies of God’: Iran Issues Death Penalty Warning During Sweeping Protest Crackdown As Trump Says ‘US Ready To Help’

LATEST NEWS

India vs New Zealand: Why Former NZ Skipper Kane Williamson Is Not Playing ODI Series Against IND | EXPLAINED

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Who Is Prashant Tamang’s Wife? Indian Idol 3 Winner And Paatal Lok 2 Actor Dies At 43 From Cardiac Arrest In New Delhi

Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know

Singer-Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43 In Delhi: Inside His Life, Career, And Net Worth Revealed

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Indian Idol Fame Prashant Tamang Dies At 43: A Look Back At His Iconic Songs

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details
Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details
Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details
Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

QUICK LINKS