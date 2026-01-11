Who Is Daricka M. Moore? Mississippi Man Arrested After Killing 7-Year-Old Girl And Slaughtering Family Members, Cops Reveal Crucial Details

Daricka M. Moore, a 24-year-old man, has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting spree in northeast Mississippi that left six people dead, including a 7-year-old child. Moore has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said at a press conference that the charge could be upgraded to capital murder as the investigation proceeds.

According to reports, four of the six victims were related to Moore, with the youngest victim being his cousin. At a press conference, Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott spoke about Moore’s history. He said that, “This guy (the suspect) wasn’t our radar,” and further added that, “This is family members that he went after.”

Moore shot dead a 7-year-old girl

Moore killed his family members at three different locations on a Friday night. As per reports, Moore first went to a mobile home in western Clay County, where he fatally shot his father, 67-year-old Glenn Moore, his brother, 33-year-old Quinton Moore, and his uncle, 55-year-old Willie Ed Guines.

After these killings, Moore then stole his brother’s truck and drove to his cousin’s house. There, he forced entry and “attempted to commit sexual battery,” as per reports. It was at this location that he aimed his gun at a 7-year-old girl and killed her. Witnesses also told authorities that Moore “even targeted another younger child.” However, that child was not shot; it was unclear if Moore stopped from firing or if the gun misfired. Authorities said a mother and a third child were present at the house during the incident.

Moore killed the pastor and his brother at the chruch

Following these events, Moore reportedly drove to the Apostolic Church of The Lord Jesus, where he “broke in and killed the pastor and his brother,” identified as Rev. Barry Bradley and Samuel Bradley. After this final shooting, Moore stole one of their vehicles.

Moore was later captured by law enforcement at a police roadblock. He is being held without bail at the Clay County jail in West Point and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday. Police said that they are trying to determine the motive behind the shootings, and investigations are going on.

