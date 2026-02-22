LIVE TV
Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On 'Anti-Imperialist' Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered

Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On 'Anti-Imperialist' Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered

Canadian PhD scholar Hamza Ahmad Khan goes missing in Lahore while researching anti-imperialist politics; friends fear kidnapping.

Canadian PhD scholar Hamza Ahmad Khan goes missing in Lahore. (Photo: X)
Canadian PhD scholar Hamza Ahmad Khan goes missing in Lahore. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 22, 2026 20:57:46 IST

Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On ‘Anti-Imperialist’ Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered

A Canadian national conducting doctoral research in Pakistan has gone missing in Lahore, raising fears of kidnapping.

Lahore police have registered a case against “unidentified suspects” after Khan failed to return home on the night of February 19. He had booked a Yango cab and was last seen leaving the house of his friend, Yousuf Rashid, in the Defence Housing Authority area.

Despite the FIR, police say there are currently no leads in the case, while friends allege that a smear campaign is ongoing instead of recovery efforts.

Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan?

Hamza Ahmad Khan, 37, is a Canadian citizen and PhD candidate at the University of Toronto, specializing in anti-imperialist politics. His doctoral research initially focused on the political and economic systems of South Asia but later shifted to study human rights abuses and global responses to systemic injustice.



During his visit to Pakistan, Khan was meeting with academics, human rights lawyers, activists, and individuals who had reportedly experienced human rights violations. His work aimed to document these issues and contribute to scholarly understanding of transnational political struggles and human rights advocacy.

Circumstances of His Disappearance

Khan arrived in Pakistan earlier this month to conduct field research. According to his friend, Yousuf Rashid, he left the house on the night of February 19 after booking a ride and never returned.

Police have registered a kidnapping case against unidentified suspects, but so far, no concrete leads have emerged. Friends fear he may be in military custody, heightening concerns about his safety.

Friends Call for Urgent Canadian Intervention

Given that Khan is a Canadian citizen, his friends have urgently requested the Government of Canada to take diplomatic and consular action. They urge authorities to ascertain his whereabouts, ensure his safety, provide legal access, and work toward his prompt release.

This case has also raised broader concerns about the safety of academics conducting research abroad, especially those investigating sensitive political and human rights issues.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 8:57 PM IST
Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On 'Anti-Imperialist' Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered

Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On 'Anti-Imperialist' Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered
Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On ‘Anti-Imperialist’ Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered
Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On ‘Anti-Imperialist’ Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered
Who Is Hamza Ahmad Khan? Canadian PhD Scholar Goes Missing In Pakistan While Working On ‘Anti-Imperialist’ Thesis; Friends Fear Kidnapping, Case Registered

