Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

A man was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents early Sunday after he tried to enter the secure perimeter of Mar‑a‑Lago, the private resort of former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident happened while Trump was not at the property, as he was in Washington on official business, authorities said.

Security Breach and Use of Force

According to the US Secret Service, the man believed to be in his 20s, entered a restricted area of the resort, breaching a zone that is normally off-limits to unauthorized people. Agents confronted him as he moved inside the secure perimeter and shots were fired, resulting in the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released by officials.

The Secret Service confirmed the shooting in a brief statement, saying personnel responded to the breach and used lethal force after determining the man posed a threat as he crossed into the protected area. Investigators are now trying to piece together exactly why he tried to enter the property and whether he was armed or carrying anything dangerous.

Investigation Underway

Local law enforcement and federal agents have cordoned off the area while they conduct interviews and examine evidence. So far, there is no indication that the shooting was part of a larger plot, and no other people were injured in the incident.

Mar-a-Lago is a heavily secured property that has seen other security breaches in the past, including earlier attempted entries and threats that required Secret Service action. Such incidents underscore the broad challenges of protecting high-profile locations even when the person they’re built to protect is not present.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information as it becomes available.

Also Read: Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far