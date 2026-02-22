LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

A man in his 20s was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents after he tried to enter the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the private resort of former President Donald Trump. Trump was not at the property at the time.

Man Shot Dead Outside Mar-a-Lago (Images: X)
Man Shot Dead Outside Mar-a-Lago (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 22, 2026 20:30:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

A man was shot and killed by US Secret Service agents early Sunday after he tried to enter the secure perimeter of Mar‑a‑Lago, the private resort of former President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident happened while Trump was not at the property, as he was in Washington on official business, authorities said.

Security Breach and Use of Force

According to the US Secret Service, the man believed to be in his 20s, entered a restricted area of the resort, breaching a zone that is normally off-limits to unauthorized people. Agents confronted him as he moved inside the secure perimeter and shots were fired, resulting in the man’s death. His identity has not yet been released by officials.

You Might Be Interested In

The Secret Service confirmed the shooting in a brief statement, saying personnel responded to the breach and used lethal force after determining the man posed a threat as he crossed into the protected area. Investigators are now trying to piece together exactly why he tried to enter the property and whether he was armed or carrying anything dangerous.

Investigation Underway

Local law enforcement and federal agents have cordoned off the area while they conduct interviews and examine evidence. So far, there is no indication that the shooting was part of a larger plot, and no other people were injured in the incident.

Mar-a-Lago is a heavily secured property that has seen other security breaches in the past, including earlier attempted entries and threats that required Secret Service action. Such incidents underscore the broad challenges of protecting high-profile locations even when the person they’re built to protect is not present.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they will release more information as it becomes available.

Also Read: Is Artemis 2 Delayed Again? NASA Chief Suddenly Ruled Out March Moon Mission Due to THIS Major Reason — Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 8:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newslatest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida
Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida
Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida
Armed Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Breach Security At Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago In Florida

QUICK LINKS