Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official who survived an Israeli strike in Qatar last month, has now emerged as a key figure in the latest round of indirect peace talks with Israel. On Monday, Hayya was seen in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, where discussions are taking place over US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war.

The plan reportedly includes exchanging Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Hayya’s presence marks a significant turnaround, as just weeks ago, he narrowly escaped an Israeli missile strike on Doha that killed his son, his chief of staff, several Qatari security officers, and others.

Born in Gaza and a founding member of Hamas, Hayya has been deeply involved in the group’s operations since its formation in 1987. Over the years, he has lost multiple family members to Israeli airstrikes,including two sons, one of whom was killed along with his wife and three children in 2014. Despite these personal losses, Hayya has remained central to Hamas’s leadership and diplomatic efforts.

Following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in 2024, Hayya has become one of the movement’s most influential figures abroad. He is part of a five-member leadership council based in Qatar that has guided Hamas since the death of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

Hayya is also known for maintaining strong ties with Iran, a major backer of Hamas, and for leading several ceasefire efforts with Israel over the years. In 2022, he headed a Hamas delegation to Damascus to rebuild ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Once a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s, Hayya has been detained several times by Israel.

