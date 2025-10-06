LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event Chief Justice of India bihar gaza Athos Salome Alakh Pandey france Checkmate Event
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Hayya was seen in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, where discussions are taking place over US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war.

Khalil Al-Hayya
Khalil Al-Hayya

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 6, 2025 21:34:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Khalil Al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official who survived an Israeli strike in Qatar last month, has now emerged as a key figure in the latest round of indirect peace talks with Israel. On Monday, Hayya was seen in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, where discussions are taking place over US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war.

The plan reportedly includes exchanging Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Hayya’s presence marks a significant turnaround, as just weeks ago, he narrowly escaped an Israeli missile strike on Doha that killed his son, his chief of staff, several Qatari security officers, and others.

Born in Gaza and a founding member of Hamas, Hayya has been deeply involved in the group’s operations since its formation in 1987. Over the years, he has lost multiple family members to Israeli airstrikes,including two sons, one of whom was killed along with his wife and three children in 2014. Despite these personal losses, Hayya has remained central to Hamas’s leadership and diplomatic efforts.

Following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in 2024, Hayya has become one of the movement’s most influential figures abroad. He is part of a five-member leadership council based in Qatar that has guided Hamas since the death of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

Hayya is also known for maintaining strong ties with Iran, a major backer of Hamas, and for leading several ceasefire efforts with Israel over the years. In 2022, he headed a Hamas delegation to Damascus to rebuild ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Once a member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s, Hayya has been detained several times by Israel.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire Talks: Donald Trump Sends Kushner, Witkoff To Egypt, All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 9:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gazahamasisraelKhalil al-Hayya

RELATED News

This Muslim Country Set To Remove Four Zeros From Currency, Not Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, It Is…
Greta Thunberg, 170 Other Gaza Aid Flotilla Activists Deported From Israel: See First Pics Here
Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral
‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military
Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…

LATEST NEWS

How Navi Mumbai International Airport Is Set To Handle 90 Million Passengers And Transform Indian Aviation
What’s the ‘no spend’ trend and how to make it work
US holiday online sales growth to slow on economic uncertainty, Adobe Analytics projects
CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
AI fuelling psychosis and making mental illness worse, studies show
Telangana Secures $1 Billion Investment From US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly
PM Narendra Modi Condemns Attack On BJP MP And MLA Amid Flood Relief Efforts: Political Chaos Erupts
Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks
PM Modi Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘There Is No Place For…’
Kevin Hart and David Beckham play neighbours for SharkNinja ad campaign
Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks
Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks
Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks
Who Is Khalil Al-Hayya? Hamas Leader Israel Failed To Kill In Doha Strike, Now Central To Gaza Peace Talks

QUICK LINKS