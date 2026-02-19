Who Is Lil Poppa? Is Jacksonville Rapper Dead? Social Media Fuels Death Rumours After Viral Post

Rumours surrounding Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa began circulating on social media after a viral post claimed that the artist had passed away. The speculation quickly gained traction online, sparking concern among fans who questioned whether the reports were true. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the rapper’s alleged death.

Who Is Lil Poppa?

Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler on March 18, 2000, Lil Poppa is a native of Jacksonville, Florida. Recognised for his emotionally charged lyrics and melodic trap style, he gained widespread attention with his Under Investigation mixtape series.

He is currently signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) in collaboration with Interscope Records. Lil Poppa’s latest single, “Out Of Town Bae,” dropped on February 13, 2026.

Social Media Reactions

One user claimed, “Popular artist Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away today due to an accidental suicide at just 24 years old.”

Popular artist Lil Poppa has reportedly passed away today due to an accidental suicide at just 24 years old 😢 Rest in peace 🕊️💔







If you actually listened to Lil Poppa music he been so stressed out, I wish he would've kept going.

Third user said, “Dam lil poppa killed hisself you never know why people going through.”