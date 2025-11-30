LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone Tom Stoppard f1 live trump madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news Imran Khan bjp cyclone
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

Afghan national Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome, was arrested in Texas after posting a TikTok video showing him building a bomb. His arrest came a day before another Afghan, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two National Guard members in DC.

Afghan national arrested in Texas after TikTok video shows him building a bomb. (Photo: X/@TriciaOhio)
Afghan national arrested in Texas after TikTok video shows him building a bomb. (Photo: X/@TriciaOhio)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 30, 2025 01:57:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

An Afghan national, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, has been arrested in Texas after a video posted on TikTok appeared to show him constructing a bomb and threatening to blow up a building in the Fort Worth area. His arrest came just one day before the Washington DC shooting, where two National Guard members were shot one fatally by another Afghan man who also entered the U.S. under the same resettlement program.

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay?

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, an Afghan national who entered the United States under President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. The arrest was carried out by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, with ICE lodging a detainer following the arrest.

Authorities say Alokozay posted a video on TikTok showing himself assembling a bomb, suggesting that the Fort Worth area was the intended target. He reportedly threatened to blow up a building before law enforcement intervened. Records show he was admitted to the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident on September 7, 2022.

Alokozay is currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center. His arrest has raised questions after inmate records listed his race as “White,” despite DHS identifying him as Afghan, an inconsistency flagged by independent journalist Breanna Morello.

Connection to DC National Guard Shooting

The arrest comes amid heightened national concern following the Washington DC shooting on Wednesday, in which National Guard members Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (20) and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe (24) was ambushed. Beckstrom later died from her injuries, while Wolfe remains critical.

The accused gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, also entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome. Officials say he drove across the country before carrying out an “ambush-style attack” using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver near a military deployment site in Washington DC. Troops on duty subdued the shooter after returning fire.

Lakanwal had previously worked with a CIA-backed Afghan military unit before being evacuated during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Political Reaction and Fallout

The developments have sparked a new wave of political debate on immigration and national security. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump has ordered aggressive measures to address internal threats, saying Biden’s resettlement decisions have “unleashed a national security crisis.”

In response to the shooting, the Trump administration has temporarily halted asylum rulings, citing security concerns.

Operation Allies Welcome Under Scrutiny

Operation Allies Welcome resettled around 76,000 Afghans in the U.S. following the Taliban takeover. While supporters say the program provided lifesaving evacuation for vetted allies, critics argue vetting gaps may have allowed dangerous individuals entry concerns now magnified by the arrests of both Alokozay and Lakanwal.

ALSO READ: Amid Donald Trump’s Warnings, Can Venezuela’s 50th-Ranked Army Stand Up To The US Superpower? Military Capacities Explained

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghan national arrestedDC shootingFort Worth bomb threatMohammad Dawood Alokozay

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Big Escalation: US Declares Venezuela Airspace ‘Closed In Its Entirety’ As War Clouds Loom

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

Pakistan PTI Senator Gives Big Update About Imran Khan, Says He Is Alive But Govt Is Asking Him To…

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Tom Stoppard? Oscar-Winning ‘Shakespeare In Love’ Writer And Legendary Playwright Dies At 88

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Takes Stunning P1, Check Full List

Monaco To Dubai: Explore The Top 10 Cities For Luxury And Elite Living In 2025

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

‘Sorry’ 52 Times: National-Level Skater, 13, Attempts Suicide After Principal Allegedly Threatens To ‘End Career’

Barcelona’s 3–1 Win Against Deportivo Alaves Completes 126th Anniversary Celebration

What Is Urban Flooding? Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Ahead Of Nov 30 Landfall- How Prepared Are the States?

No Love, No Sex: What Is Friendship Marriage And Why Young Couples Are Choosing It

Faf du Plessis Chooses PSL Over IPL, To Skip Mega Auction After Delhi Capitals Snub, Set To Play In Pakistan

Haryana Horror: Man Catches Mother With Lover, Kills Both & Drives Their Bodies to Police Station

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting
Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting
Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting
Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan National Arrested For TikTok Video Showing Him Building A Bomb, Days After DC Shooting

QUICK LINKS