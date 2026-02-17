LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Local reports name the suspect as Roberta Esposito, legally identified as Robert K. Dorgan, though authorities have not officially confirmed these details. The police requested people to exercise caution because the public still needs to know the suspect's actual identity.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 17, 2026 08:38:16 IST

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

A sad shooting broke out at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in the afternoon on Monday, during a hockey game between boys, in which three were killed, one of them being the suspected gunman and three more seriously wounded. This occurred at approximately 2:30 PM and it caused players, coaches and spectators to run out when gunshots broke out. Law enforcement agencies ascertained that the attacker had shot himself. Firsthand reports and eyewitness testimony indicate that the shooting was not random, but the family members were targeted, and two people were killed on the spot or in the hospital, and three people are still in the critical care unit.

Who Is Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

According to police and investigators, the shooting is seen to have been as a result of an individual quarrel in the family of the suspect. Various media sources claim that the gunman shot and killed his wife and two children before committing suicide, but no authorities have come out publicly to confirm the identity of the suspect. Local reports name the suspect as Roberta Esposito, legally identified as Robert K. Dorgan, though authorities have not officially confirmed these details. The police requested people to exercise caution because the public still needs to know the suspect’s actual identity. Chief Tina Goncalves termed the act as domestic tragedy noting that facts show that it was premeditated and targeted violence as opposed to an instance of random violence. Governments have encouraged people to be skeptical of speculation on the internet as mainstream media news has not confirmed any allegations about the background of the suspect or any personal information.

Who Is Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Emergency responders were also prompt in their response as they were able to arrive at the arena within minutes to lock down the arena and evacuate the people. Paramedics also attended the injured on the spot and took them to nearby hospitals. The officials of Coventry School Department said that all students were located or found safe back with their families and other schools in the area said that no student had been injured. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien described the events as heartbreaking yet at the same time preliminary reports suggested that the incident was an isolated one and that it was connected to a family dispute. Governor Dan McKee of Rhode Island kept a close eye on the situation and thanked first responders but assured the residents that they should not fear the safety of their communities as law enforcement agencies carry on investigating.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:29 AM IST
Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

Who Was Roberta Esposito? Everything To Know About The Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting Suspect

