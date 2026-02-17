LIVE TV
3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

Pawtucket Ice Rink Shooting: A youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, turned deadly on Monday after gunfire erupted inside the arena, leaving three people dead, including the suspected shooter. Authorities confirmed that three others were critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch (Pic Credits: Screengrab From X)
3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch (Pic Credits: Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 17, 2026 05:00:22 IST

3 Dead And Three Injured In Pawtucket, Rhode Island Ice Rink Shooting During Youth Hockey Game, CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

Pawtucket Ice Rink Shooting: A youth hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, turned deadly on Monday after gunfire erupted inside the arena, leaving three people dead, including the suspected shooter. Authorities confirmed that three others were critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police Suspect Targeted Family Dispute

Tina Goncalves, Chief of the Pawtucket Police Department, said preliminary findings suggest the shooting may have stemmed from a family dispute and appeared to be a targeted act.

Shocking CCTV Video Surfaced

Officials have not released the identities or ages of the deceased but indicated that the victims were adults. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Panic Outside Arena, Heavy Police Presence

The shooting occurred at Dennis M. Lynch Arena, located a few miles from Providence. Outside the venue, emotional scenes unfolded as families embraced and high school players, still in uniform, boarded buses to leave the area.

Roads around the arena were shut down as law enforcement maintained a strong presence, with helicopters circling overhead. Pawtucket, a city of nearly 80,000 residents just north of Providence near the Massachusetts border, has been left shaken by the violence.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact motive and circumstances behind the shooting.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:00 AM IST
QUICK LINKS