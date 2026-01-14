Who Is Sasha Riley? Iraq War Veteran Behind Viral ‘Epstein Survivor’ Audio, Drops Bombshell Claims, Names Powerful Figures

Who is Sasha Riley? A series of audio recordings circulating on social media platforms have reignited public discussion around the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The recordings are purportedly from a man identified as Sasha Riley or Sascha Riley and contain allegations related to child trafficking and abuse. However, the claims made in these recordings remain unverified and unauthenticated by courts of law or law enforcement agencies.

The recordings, which have been widely shared on Substack and other online networks, have not been formally validated, and no official investigations have confirmed the assertions made within them.

Sasha Riley Recounts Allegations of Abuse and Trafficking

In the audio clips, Riley recounts experiences of alleged trafficking between the ages of nine and thirteen. He describes episodes of violence and exploitation during that period.

Riley also names several well-known political and judicial figures, alleging their involvement in Epstein’s abuse network. However, while these names appear in the recordings, they do not appear in any indictments, court records, or verified investigations related to the Epstein case.

Who Is Sasha Riley?

According to information shared through social media posts, Sashsa Riley identifies himself as a war veteran who fought in the Iraq war. He has claimed that he escaped being trafficked as a child.

The recordings appear to be part of a conversation between Riley and an unidentified interviewer. In the audio, the other man poses questions related to the Epstein scandal, while Riley responds by describing what he claims to know about the alleged abuse network.

Despite the growing circulation of these recordings online, their authenticity remains unconfirmed.

Sasha Riley’s Audios Come Amid Epstein-Related Materials Made Public

While Sasha Riley’s recordings remain unverified, a significant amount of material related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell has been made public over the years through official channels.

In January 2024, a batch of approximately 1,400 pages of records was released, including depositions involving both Epstein and Maxwell. Documents unsealed as part of the Maxwell case named several high-profile figures, drawing renewed public attention to Epstein’s network.

Weeks after Donald Trump took office this year, the Department of Justice and the FBI released what they described as the “first phase of the declassified Epstein files.” The release included flight logs from Epstein’s private plane and a redacted version of his contacts book, which listed numerous well-known individuals he was acquainted with.

Congressional Release of Epstein Emails

On November 12, a congressional committee released more than 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails and other messages. These materials were part of a larger set of documents that Epstein’s estate turned over to Congress in response to a subpoena issued by lawmakers.

The newly released communications included several instances in which Epstein insulted Donald Trump, bringing renewed scrutiny to the relationship between the two men, which has been closely examined over the years.

