Who Are Sidhartha Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee? Indian Origin Texas Couple Arrested In $4 Million Real Estate Fraud

A Texas based well-known Indian-origin couple Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee and his wife Sunita Mukherjee has been arrested after complaints for a multi-million-dollar real estate fraud case were filed against the couple.

According to authorities, the couple that allegedly targeted more than 100 including investors of $4 million (approximately ₹33 crore) through a fake property investment scheme.

Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee, Sunita Mukherjee Accused of Fraud Known For Lavish Lifestyle

The coup is a prominent membe of the Indian-American community in North Texas. They are widely recognized for their lavish lifestyle including Bollywood-style performances, and high-society cultural events, according to reports.

Also Read: Bangladeshi National Arrested: How Abdul Faked His Identity As ‘Neha’ To Live Illegally In India

Now the authorities allege the couple was involved in a fraudulent network involving of non-existent real estate deals where they forged fake documents, and misused pandemic relief funds.

Both Sidhartha and Sunita Mukherjee have been arrested by the US authorities and are currently being held at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

Victims Say Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee, Sunita Mukherjee Are Charming And Persuasive

Victims of the alleged scam described the couple as charming and persuasive, claiming they were led to believe the Mukherjees were successful businesspeople.

“They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople. But they will take every single penny you have,” said Terry Parvaga, one of the victims, in an interview with CBS News.

How Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee, Sunita Mukherjee Scammed People

According to investigators, the couple promised investors high returns by encouraging them to invest in real estate remodeling projects. Victims were reportedly shown copies of remodeling contracts and invoices that appeared to come from the Dallas Housing Authority.

However, when Euless Police Detective Brian Brennan reached out to the Dallas Housing Authority, it was confirmed that no such projects existed and all the provided paperwork was forged.

“In my 23 years, (Sammy Mukherjee) is probably the most prolific fraudster I’ve seen,” Detective Brennan told CBS News.

Complaints Initially Dismissed as Civil Disputes, Now FBI Launches Probe

The investigation into the Mukherjees began about two years ago, after multiple complaints from alleged victims. Initially, authorities dismissed these grievances as civil disputes. However, the case gained traction when a couple came forward claiming they had lost $325,000 in the investment scheme.

Following further investigation, the Mukherjees were arrested in June and charged with first-degree felony theft.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now stepped in and launched a probe as more people started to complain of fraud. FBI said that at least 100 victims lost a total of $4 million in the fraudulent scheme. According to reports the couple can be improsined for 99 years if they are found guilty.

Who Are Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee?

Sidhartha ‘Sammy’ Mukherjee and his wife Sunita are from India and sought US asylum to live in the country. Over the years they hosted Bollywood-style musical events and cultural parties in US and became well-known in North Texas social circles.

The couple however filed for bankruptcy in 2023 while authorities are still working to trace the missing money involved in the case.

The couple has denied all allegations of fraud and distortion they been accused of. They allege that they are the victims of a coordinated effort to defame them while calling the accusations part of a conspiracy involving dozens of people working against them.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Al Saud Dies After 20 Years In Coma