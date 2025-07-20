LIVE TV
Home > World > Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Al Saud Dies After 20 Years In Coma

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince,’ Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal, has died at 36 after spending nearly 20 years in a coma caused by a 2005 car accident in London. He was treated worldwide but never regained full consciousness. Funeral prayers will be held on July 20 in Riyadh.

The Saudi prince was just 36 years old

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 05:32:45 IST

The ‘Sleeping Prince’ of Saudi Arabia, Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has breathed his last, local media reports said.

Al Saud went into a coma after his car met with an accident in 2005 in London, reports added.

He remained in the coma for nearly two decades and died at the age of 36.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, said on social media, “With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today.”

Prince Al Saud Remained Confined To Bed For Almost Two Decades

Media reports said that the funeral prayers for the dead will be held after the Asr prayer on Sunday (July 20) in Riyadh’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

Prince Al-Saud was a student of military college when a terrible car accident left him with injuries in the brain and internal bleeding at the age of 15 in London.

Reports said that while being operated on for the injuries, he suffered from a brain hemorrhage.

Doctors advised putting him on a ventilator, and experts from Europe and America treated him for nearly 20 years.

However, he could never gain complete consciousness again despite tiny physical movements, reports noted.

Prince Al Saud’s Father Prayed For His Recovery Till The End

He was receiving treatment at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Saudi Arabia, and his father stayed with him for all these years.

Reports said that Father would always pray for him on occasions such as the last ten nights of Ramadan, which are considered sacred in the Islamic religion.

Occasionally, he would urge the devotees inside the mosques to pray for his son’s recovery, reports noted.

In 2020, a video showed that Prince Al-Waleed was trying to move his fingers when a woman tried to meet him.

Prince Al-Waleed was born in 1990, and his father, Prince Al Waleed, belongs to the royal family of Saudi Arabia, said reports.

Tags: Prince Al Saudsaudi arabiaSleeping Prince

