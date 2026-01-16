LIVE TV
Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Indian-origin truck driver Sukhdeep Singh faces deportation after an Arizona traffic stop revealed he was undocumented despite holding a California CDL.

Indian-origin truck driver Sukhdeep Singh was detained in Arizona after a traffic stop. (Photo: X)
Indian-origin truck driver Sukhdeep Singh was detained in Arizona after a traffic stop. (Photo: X)

Published: January 16, 2026 21:33:29 IST
Published: January 16, 2026 21:33:29 IST

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

Sukhdeep Singh, an Indian-origin truck driver, is facing deportation from the United States after a routine traffic stop in Arizona led authorities to discover that he was living in the country without legal status.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, Singh was stopped by Quartzsite police earlier this week after he allegedly ran a red light and a stop sign. What began as a minor traffic violation quickly escalated into an immigration enforcement case.

Who Is Sukhdeep Singh?

Authorities identified Singh as an Indian national who was unlawfully present in the United States. Despite his immigration status, Singh was found to be carrying a valid California commercial driver’s licence (CDL), raising fresh questions over how such licences are being issued.

After the traffic stop, Quartzsite officers contacted agents from the Border Patrol’s Blythe Station, who confirmed Singh’s nationality and immigration status following a background check.

Detained and Processed for Deportation

Singh was taken into custody in the town of Quartzsite and is now being processed for deportation under Section 212(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 USC 1182), which deals with inadmissible non-citizens.

Confirming the incident, the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector said in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Quartzsite police pulled over Sukhdeep Singh after he ran a red light and a stop sign. Officers contacted Blythe Station Border Patrol agents who determined Singh is an Indian national illegally in the United States, despite being in possession of a California commercial driver’s license.”

The agency also shared a photograph of Singh along with his CDL, placing the arrest in the public domain.

Part of a Broader Pattern Involving Indian Truck Drivers

Singh’s detention is not an isolated case. Just over a week earlier, the Yuma Sector reported the arrest of six other Indian nationals working as truck drivers who were also found to be living in the US without legal status while holding commercial licences.

Border Patrol officials said all individuals were processed for deportation, adding that such action could permanently affect their ability to legally re-enter the United States.

Voluntary Departure Option Highlighted

In its public messaging, the Border Patrol also pointed out that undocumented migrants have the option of voluntary departure through the CBP Home app. Officials said choosing this route could preserve the possibility of legal re-entry in the future, unlike formal removal proceedings.

Political Row Over California’s CDL Policy

Singh’s case comes amid an intensifying political battle between the Trump administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom over the state’s commercial driver’s licence policies.

The controversy escalated following a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike involving Harjinder Singh, an Indian national who allegedly made an illegal U-turn, killing three people. The incident brought renewed scrutiny on undocumented truck drivers operating commercial vehicles.

Federal Action Against California

In November 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a sharply worded release titled “NEWSOM CAUGHT REDHANDED,” accusing the California Department of Motor Vehicles of illegally issuing over 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licences.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later announced that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would withhold $160 million in safety funding from California after the state failed to meet a January deadline to revoke the licences flagged in federal findings.

Sukhdeep Singh’s detention has become the latest flashpoint in a growing national debate over road safety, immigration enforcement, and state-level licensing practices. As federal scrutiny intensifies, cases like his are increasingly being cited as evidence in the wider political and legal battle over who should be allowed to operate commercial vehicles in the United States.

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 9:33 PM IST
Who Is Sukhdeep Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Detained In US Despite Holding A California Licence, What Exactly Happened?

