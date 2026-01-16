Will Maria Corina Machado Become Venezuela’s President? Opposition Leader Drops A Major Hint, Says ‘There’s A Mission’

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has hinted at her presidential ambitions, saying she believes she will be elected president of Venezuela “when the right time comes.” Her remarks came during an interview aired on Fox News on Friday, reigniting speculation over her political future amid dramatic developments in the country.

‘There’s a Mission’: Machado Signals Presidential Ambition

“There’s a mission, and we are going to turn Venezuela into that land of grace,” Machado said in the interview.

“I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president,” she added.

Machado’s comments mark her clearest public indication yet that she sees herself as Venezuela’s future leader, even as the country undergoes rapid political change.

Nobel Laureate Gifts Peace Prize Medal to Donald Trump

Machado, a recent Nobel Peace Prize laureate, sparked controversy after presenting her Nobel medal to US President Donald Trump during a White House visit on Thursday.

The medal was given, according to Machado, “in recognition of [Trump’s] unique commitment to our freedom.” Hours later, Trump claimed on Truth Social that Machado had presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize “for the work I have done,” calling it a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

Nobel Committee Pushes Back: ‘Prize Cannot Be Transferred’

The Nobel Peace Center swiftly clarified the situation, stating on social media that “a medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel peace prize laureate cannot.”

Both the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute reiterated that the Nobel Peace Prize “cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred,” countering any suggestion that Trump had become a recipient of the award.

Why Machado Was Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo last month after a dramatic and secret journey out of Venezuela. The Nobel committee praised her long-standing struggle for democracy against Nicolás Maduro’s “brutal, authoritarian state.”

Since then, the political landscape has shifted dramatically, with Trump leading a military intervention that removed Maduro from power and installed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as Venezuela’s interim leader.

Norway’s Political Leaders Condemn Medal Gesture

The decision to give the medal to Trump drew sharp criticism from Norwegian political leaders.

Kirsti Bergstø, leader of Norway’s Socialist Left Party, called the move “absurd,” stating, “The peace prize cannot be given away.” She added that Trump’s recent threats to invade Greenland showed why awarding him the prize would have been “madness.”

Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum described Trump as “a classic showoff who wants to adorn himself with other people’s honours and work.”

‘Unbelievably Embarrassing’: Concerns Over Nobel’s Credibility

Raymond Johansen, former mayor of Oslo and now secretary general of Norwegian People’s Aid, said Machado’s action could seriously damage the Nobel Peace Prize’s reputation.

“This is unbelievably embarrassing and damaging to one of the world’s most recognised and important prizes,” Johansen wrote on Facebook, warning that the controversy risks politicising the award and undermining its credibility.

Nobel Committee Remains Silent

Norway’s foreign ministry declined to comment, stressing that the Nobel Peace Prize operates independently of the government. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has not yet responded publicly.

Meanwhile, a photograph released by the White House showed Trump posing with the framed medal alongside a plaque praising his “principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela.”

