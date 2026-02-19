Who Is Susan Hamblin? Anna Paulina Luna Flags Sender Behind ‘Little Naughty’ Email in Jeffrey Epstein Files, Questions DOJ ‘Victim’ Status

Jeffrey Epstein Files: Anna Paulina Luna shared fresh details on X regarding an individual linked to Jeffrey Epstein, citing emails included in recently released government documents. Luna claimed that Susan Hamblin authored an email containing the phrase, “your littlest girl was a little naught.”

The congresswoman urged the Department of Justice to revisit potential charges against Hamblin, suggesting that possible human rights violations may have taken place based on information contained in the files.

Luna took to X: “Susan Hamblin sent this email. She took a plea deal and was given ‘victim’ status under the previous DOJ. DOJ should look into charges. Possible human rights violations were committed by Susan. I say that based on other files with her name on it. These women don’t get to hide behind redactions. There were so many victims, NONE of whom did what SUSAN did. This needs to be reopened.”

BREAKING: This email was sent by Susan Hamblin, according to Rep. Luna just now. Susan Hamblin is the founder of Kids2Families adoption agency. Congress must have her testify under oath immediately, and Kash Patel’s FBI must open an investigation into her ASAP. Who… pic.twitter.com/2TMXLzglEw — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 18, 2026







Jeffrey Epstein Files: Who Is Susan Hamblin?

According to posts circulating on X, a woman named Susan Hamblin is listed as the founder of Kids2Families, an adoption agency. However, it has not been confirmed whether she is the same Susan Hamblin mentioned in Anna Paulina Luna’s post or in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to court documents, Susan Mary Hamblin works as an interior designer. In 2020 and 2021, several articles and a video published by The Sun linked Hamblin to allegations contained in a U.S. legal claim involving Epstein, suggesting she had some connection to the events described.

Hamblin later pursued legal action in the United Kingdom. During a hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin at the High Court, The Sun issued a formal apology in open court, acknowledging that the allegations were entirely false and confirming that Ms Hamblin had no involvement in the matters reported.

How To Download Jeffrey Epstein Files Photos and videos

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Justice website and tap the section dedicated to Epstein Files where all the released documents are stored

Step 2: The page that appears to be clicking Epstein File section users can see a long list of PDF documents. Every document has a unique reference name such as EFTA00005385.pdf. Users can scroll through the list and choose the file which they want to explore

Step 3: Click on a PDF link to open it in; large files may take some time to load because many files contain multiple photos and videos.

Step 4: To save the PDF on system storage use the browser’s download or save feature. The document can be accessed later with any standard PDF reader

Step 5: Inside the file users can find court papers, email, nude images and sex videos.

The key thing that one should consider is that many sections are redacted to protect victims and sensitive information.