Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire 'Patriot Friend' Behind Trump's $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire 'Patriot Friend' Behind Trump's $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune and a major Trump supporter, donated $130 million to support US troops during the government shutdown. His net worth is estimated between $1 billion and $4.2 billion.

Trump’s ‘patriot friend’ Timothy Mellon donates $130M to support US troops amid shutdown. (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 25, 2025 23:31:12 IST

Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire ‘Patriot Friend’ Behind Trump’s $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

Timothy Mellon, a wealthy heir and longtime supporter of US President Donald Trump, has been identified by The New York Times as the mystery donor who gave a staggering $130 million to support US military personnel during the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump Hails Donor as a “Patriot” and “A Friend”

During a White House event on Thursday, President Trump revealed that a “friend” had offered to help cover any pay deficits for soldiers affected by the shutdown. “That’s what I call a patriot,” Trump said, praising the donor without initially naming him.

On Friday, the Pentagon confirmed it had received the anonymous $130 million donation under its “general gift acceptance authority.” The announcement has sparked ethical and legal questions about the unprecedented private contribution to federal salaries.

Speaking before leaving for an Asia visit, Trump added, “He’s obviously a very substantial man… He wanted to make sure the military gets paid. He’s a wonderful man and a great patriot.”

Who Is Timothy Mellon?

Timothy Mellon is the grandson of Andrew Mellon, the former US Treasury Secretary (1921–1932) and one of America’s most influential industrialists. The Mellon family fortune spans across banking, oil, aluminum, and manufacturing, with an estimated combined family net worth of $14 billion, according to Forbes.

Although Timothy Mellon has maintained a low public profile, he is known for his political donations and business ventures in transportation and aviation. Over the years, he has become a major Republican donor, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to conservative causes and super PACs backing Donald Trump.

Timothy Mellon’s Net Worth

The exact figure of Timothy Mellon’s wealth remains uncertain.

  • In a 2014 deposition, Mellon stated his net worth was about $700 million.

  • The London Times estimated his wealth at $1 billion.

  • A relative told Vanity Fair that his true net worth could be closer to $4.2 billion.

Regardless of the exact figure, Mellon’s donation underscores the vast resources and influence of one of America’s richest families.

A Legacy of Wealth and Power

Timothy’s grandfather, Andrew Mellon, was instrumental in shaping early 20th-century US economic policy, notably lowering taxes for the wealthy and fighting inheritance taxes policies that allowed the Mellon fortune to pass through generations largely intact.

Today, Timothy Mellon’s latest gesture described by Trump as “an act of patriotism” has reignited public debate about the role of private wealth in government operations, especially during a federal shutdown.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:31 PM IST
Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire 'Patriot Friend' Behind Trump's $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

Who Is Timothy Mellon And What Is His Net Worth? The Billionaire ‘Patriot Friend’ Behind Trump’s $130 Million Donation For US Soldiers

