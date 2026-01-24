Who Is Vijay Kumar? Indian-Origin Man Murders Wife And 3 Family Members In Georgia As Children Hide In Closet

Vijay Kumar is a 51-year-old Indian-origin man from Atlanta, Georgia, accused of killing his own wife and three relatives in a shocking incident in the United States. According to police reports, the tragedy happened late at night after a domestic dispute between him and his wife, Meemu Dogra.

Police say Vijay and Meemu started arguing at their home in Atlanta. For reasons still not clear, they then went with their 12-year-old child to a relative’s house in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta. That’s where the worst happened.

According to reports, at about 2:30 am, Gwinnett County police got a call about shots fired at a house on Brook Ivy Court. When officers arrived, they found four adults dead of gunshot wounds inside the home. The victims were identified as Vijay’s wife Meemu Dogra (43) and three of her relatives identified as Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37) and Harish Chander (38).

Date: Jan. 23, 2026 Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of four individuals. On Jan. 23, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in… pic.twitter.com/MT3FchbXB6 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

Vijay Kumar was arrested in the woods

The scene was terrifying for the three children who were inside. According to reports the children are aged 7, 10 and 12 and hid together in a closet as the shooting unfolded. One of them managed to call 911, giving crucial details that helped police get there quickly.

As per reports a police spokesperson said that, “It is unknown at this time what the argument was about or what led up to the incident,” which indicates that officials still don’t know exactly why Vijay opened fire.

Date: (Update #1) Jan. 23, 2026 The suspect in this case has been identified as Vijay Kumar (51, Atlanta). The victims are Kumar’s wife, Meemu Dogra (43, Atlanta), Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37,… https://t.co/Xf8KkXh3on — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

When officers reached the home, the suspect’s car was still in the driveway. Police used K-9 units and found Vijay in a nearby wooded area. He was arrested without a struggle.

Vijay was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder, and also faces charges related to cruelty to children.

We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS — India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 23, 2026

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta reacted to the tragedy, saying on social media, “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.”

