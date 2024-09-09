Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Who Was David Knowles? Journalist Known For Award-Winning War Podcast Dies At 32 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Knowles started at a leading daily in 2020 as the deputy head of social media before being promoted to head of the department. Following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, he launched Ukraine: The Latest, a daily podcast that continues to run two years later.

David Knowles, the Telegraph journalist recognized for the award-winning podcast Ukraine: The Latest, has passed away. The 32-year-old senior audio journalist and presenter died in Gibraltar on Sunday, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Who Was David Knowles?

Knowles started at The Telegraph in 2020 as the deputy head of social media before being promoted to head of the department. Following the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, he launched Ukraine: The Latest, a daily podcast that continues to run two years later.

This year, the podcast received the Best News Podcast award at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

His father, Peter, reflected on his son, saying that David “loved life and lived it fully.” He also praised his son’s dedication to journalism, noting that David was proud to return to a journalist role after holding a management position. He was deeply involved in covering Ukraine’s invasion, making four visits to the country and consistently planning more.

Chris Evans, editor of The Telegraph, described David as a “talented and well-liked journalist” who played a key role in the success of the Ukraine podcast. He also acknowledged his leadership in the social media team, extending condolences to David’s family and friends.

Here’s How The Internet Reacted To David Knowles’ Death:

