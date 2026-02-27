LIVE TV
Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

The local community and the loved ones of Ganti Abhishek are grieving the early demise of a young and bright professional.

February 27, 2026

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

An Indian origin man, Ganti Abhishek of Andhra Pradesh, who lived in London died tragically when a fire broke out in his house. Two of the occupants of the same house had escaped but Abhishek failed to escape and died by being smothered.

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

One of the survivors is in a London hospital under treatment, and is said to be in a critical state. The scene shot images depict a two storey house that is quite burnt by the fire, windows are burned down, and the inside of the house is charred. Rescue officers are investigating to find out the cause of the fire. Abhishek was born in Peddapuram in Andhra Pradesh and his father, Ganti Askar Rao is the secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association. In 2023, the young man had moved to London to have an MBA and seek improved career opportunities in the UK. Friends and family commented on Pastor as ambitious and determined which made the loss more tragic to the local and expatriate communities.

The event demonstrates the risks of fire at home and has led to investigations on the security levels at the premises by the authorities. The local community and the loved ones of Abhishek are grieving the early demise of a young and bright professional. The tragedy further highlights the plight of students and expatriates who stay alone in foreign nations and the role of fire safety and emergency preparedness in residential premises

Also Read: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets Trump At White House In ‘Productive Meeting,’ Says Columbia University Student Detained By ICE Will Be Released Soon

First published on: Feb 27, 2026
Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

Who Was Ganti Abhishek? 26-Year-Old Indian MBA Student From Andhra Pradesh Dies In Devastating London House Fire, Probe Underway

