Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a long period of ill health, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed. Her medical team said she had been suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis along with arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her chest and heart.
“Khaleda Zia breathed her last at around 6:00 am, shortly after the Fajr prayer,” the BNP said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.
Zubair Amin is a Senior Journalist at NewsX with over seven years of experience in reporting and editorial work. He has written for leading national and international publications, including Foreign Policy Magazine, Al Jazeera, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, The Wire, Article 14, Mongabay, News9, among others. His primary focus is on international affairs, with a strong interest in US politics and policy. He also writes on West Asia, Indian polity, and constitutional issues. Zubair tweets at zubaiyr.amin