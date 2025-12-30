LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news Khaleda Zia iran nuclear program Russian drone attack claims BEST bus accident latest viral news bangladesh ap-dhillon bcci crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and BNP chief Khaleda Zia has died at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. The veteran leader suffered from advanced liver cirrhosis, diabetes, arthritis, and heart and chest complications.

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia dies at 80 after prolonged illness, BNP confirms.
Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia dies at 80 after prolonged illness, BNP confirms.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 30, 2025 07:20:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a long period of ill health, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed. Her medical team said she had been suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis along with arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her chest and heart.

You Might Be Interested In

“Khaleda Zia breathed her last at around 6:00 am, shortly after the Fajr prayer,” the BNP said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

This is breaking

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Dec 30, 2025 7:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Khaleda Zia

RELATED News

What Is Israel Prize? Netanyahu To Honor Trump With Nation’s Highest Award Following Nobel Snub Comment

‘Do I Get Credit For It? I Solved Eight Wars, How About India And Pakistan?’: Trump’s Hot Mic Moment On Nobel Snub During Netanyahu Meeting Goes Viral

Epstein Files: Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Shocking Claim That Trump Tried To Silence Her Over Naming Clients, Saying ‘My Friends Will…’

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

LATEST NEWS

‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia Calls Alleged Drone Strike On Putin’s Residence A Terrorist Attack? Informs Trump Of Possible Policy Shift On Ending Ukraine War

Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed
Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed
Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed
Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

QUICK LINKS