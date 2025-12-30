Who Was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Woman Prime Minister And BNP Chief Dies – Cause Of Death Revealed

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, Khaleda Zia, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 following a long period of ill health, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) confirmed. Her medical team said she had been suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis along with arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her chest and heart.

“Khaleda Zia breathed her last at around 6:00 am, shortly after the Fajr prayer,” the BNP said in a statement shared on its official Facebook page.

This is breaking