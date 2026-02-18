LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Linda Davis? Savannah Teacher Killed After Man Fleeing ICE Traffic Stop Crashes Into Her Vehicle On Truman Parkway

Linda Davis: The Chatham County authorities pointed out that local officers had no idea what was going on with ICE when the crash took place and also pointed out that county policy usually does not allow high speed chases to occur unless it is warranted by public safety.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 18, 2026 09:36:51 IST

On February 16, 2026 a tragic car accident in Savannah, Georgia, cost the life of special education teacher Dr. Linda Davis of Herman W. Hesse K-8 School when another truck, an escape vehicle driven by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, slammed into her car during her morning commute.

Who Was Linda Davis? What Happened Here?

The Chatham County Police Department reports that 38 year old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a Guatemalan citizen, who the police department maintains was an illegal immigrant to the United States and had been ordered by the immigration police to leave the country, did not pull over when ICE agents tried to stop him. Rather, he turned around and drove through a red light and his car hit the car just a few minutes before she could get to her school, located near Whitefield Avenue and Truman Parkway. Davis was declared dead at the scene and Lopez received non life-threatening injuries and was arrested. He currently stands with a number of charges namely first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving without a valid licence. 

Who Was Linda Davis? When Did The Accident Happen?

The accident that happened at approximately 7:45 AM local time on the day that Savannah public schools were shut due to the Presidents Day holiday but had workers in a planning session made the local community even more shocked. Officials at the school said that Davis was a popular educator who made a significant difference among her students and peers. The Savannah Chatham County Public School System reported that grief counsellors would be on hand to students and staff members as they move on to coping with the sudden loss of an educator who served so diligently.

The lethal event has ignited the wider interest and discussion on the immigration enforcement methods and interaction between the federal and the local law enforcement. The Chatham County authorities pointed out that local officers had no idea what was going on with ICE when the crash took place and also pointed out that county policy usually does not allow high speed chases to occur unless it is warranted by public safety. Whether there was more coordination and other strategies that could have avoided the death toll has been the question raised by local officials and citizens highlighting the intricate issues at the crossroads of federal enforcement and safety within the community. 

Feb 18, 2026 9:36 AM IST
