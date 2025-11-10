Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

TikTok creator Mariam Cisse met a tragic end when she was brutally killed by armed extremists while streaming live, sending shockwaves across social media. Known for sharing glimpses of her daily life and experiences in her community. Mariam Cisse had built a loyal following who admired her vibrant personality and creativity.

Last week, things took a dark turn when she was kidnapped while live on TikTok. The following day, in a horrifying turn of events, she was returned and shot dead in Tonka’s Independence Square, in full view of her family and hundreds of onlookers.

According ot AFP and Free Press Journal, armed men accused her of helping the Malian army by sharing details about their movements.

🇲🇱 Malian TikToker abducted and executed by jihadists in a public square Jihadists in northern Mali kidnapped and publicly executed Mariam Cisse, a young TikTok creator from the city of Tonka in the Timbuktu region. Cisse, who had about 90,000 followers, was accused by her… pic.twitter.com/pZMgz8n5Zp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 10, 2025







Why was Malian TikTok creator Mariam Cisse killed publicly in Tonka?

Mariam Cisse had over 95,000 followers on TikTok, and on Thursday, she was live-streaming from a fair in Tonka, armed men stormed the scene. According to the Free Press Journal, they accused her of “alerting the army about jihadist activities.”

Her Brother told AFP, “They accused her of helping the army. The next day, they brought her back and shot her in Independence Square. I was in the crowd.”

Mariam Cisse gained popularity in Mali through her short TikTok videos, where she showcased snippets of her daily life, including cooking, dancing, jokes, and local traditions. Some of her content also featured her in military attire, smiling and showing support for Malian soldiers. This visibility made her a target for extremists who have been opposing the government since 2012.