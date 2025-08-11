LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Miguel Uribe? Colombian Senator and Presidential Hopeful Shot in Head, Dies

Who Was Miguel Uribe? Colombian Senator and Presidential Hopeful Shot in Head, Dies

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, shot during a public rally in June, has died at 39, his family confirmed. He was a key opposition figure and potential presidential candidate. Authorities arrested five suspects, including the alleged mastermind behind the assassination attempt.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 16:34:00 IST

Who was Miguel Uribe Turbay? Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, 39, who was shot during a public rally in June, has died, his family confirmed on Monday, according to Reuters.  

Miguel Uribe Was Shot During a Public Rally  

Uribe, a prominent right-wing opposition figure and potential presidential candidate, was attacked on June 7 while addressing supporters in Bogotá. He was shot three times – twice in the head – during the rally.   

In July, Colombian police announced the arrest of five suspects linked to the assassination attempt, including a 15-year-old alleged hitman. Authorities also apprehended Elder Jose Arteaga Hernandez, identified as the suspected mastermind.  

Police chief Carlos Fernando Triana Beltrán stated that Arteaga Hernandez organized “the before of the attack, the during, and the after.” According to investigators, Hernandez, who has a lengthy criminal history and an Interpol record, coordinated the plan, hired the shooter, and supplied the firearm.  

Who Was Miguel Uribe Turbay?

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez told AFP that Arteaga Hernandez “had allegedly negotiated the execution of the crime” for a payment equivalent to about $250,000.  

Miguel Uribe Turbay, 39, was a right-wing politician and a member of the opposition Democratic Center party (DCP). DCP was founded by former President Álvaro Uribe.

Miguel Uribe is not related to Álvaro Uribe. He is the son of journalist Diana Turbay. Turbay was killed in 1991 after he was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel.

Former Colombian President Julio César Turbay was the grandfather of  Miguel Uribe.

Miguel Uribe has studied at Colombia’s Universidad de los Andes and Harvard’s Kennedy School. He has been at the forefront of the criticism against President Gustavo Petro’s leftist reforms. Over the years,  Miguel Uribe has emerged as a key conservative voice in Colombia as the 2026 elections are a year away.

Who Was Miguel Uribe? Colombian Senator and Presidential Hopeful Shot in Head, Dies

