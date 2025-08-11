Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked

Enormous spiders with wasp-like stings are set to invade homes across Britain, prompting urgent warnings for residents to take action, according to a report by Mirror.

The False Widow, considered Britain’s most toxic spider, can deliver a painful bite. While not deadly, its venom can cause swelling, burning pain, and sometimes fever. They are one of just 12 UK spider species known to have bitten humans and are closely related to the deadly Black Widow.

Experts say August marks the start of the spiders’ annual mating season, when males actively search for females. According to the Mirror reprot, Dr Tom Elwood, a leading arachnologist, explained that they will enter through open windows, climb walls, or even appear in bathtubs. “They’re already on the move,” he warned. “You may not see them, but they’re out there—slipping through vents and the tiniest cracks.”

It’s not just open windows that attract them. Dr Elwood says dirty window frames and sills are a big draw. “Spiders are drawn to dust, insect remains, and debris. Webs stick better to rough, grimy surfaces. That’s why cleaning your windows is as important as keeping them closed,” he advised.

False Widows are often seen on floors, by skirting boards, and climbing walls.

The spiders are most active from July to November, making immediate precautions essential. Dr Elwood said it’s not paranoia but “smart preparation” to stop them from making homes their territory.

“Do the right things now,” he said, “and you won’t wake up to spiders crawling across your bedroom floor.”

ALSO READ: Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?