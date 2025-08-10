LIVE TV
Home > World > Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

Why London luxury flats have banned food delivery riders? (Image source: Pexels)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 15:22:52 IST

Food delivery riders from Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats have been banned from entering a luxury apartment complex in east London after its management linked the move to media reports about “undocumented” workers, The Guardian reported.

The ban applies to the Canary Riverside development near Canary Wharf, close to where protests have been held outside the Britannia International hotel over housing asylum seekers.

In a notice to residents, property management firm Parkgate Aspen said the decision was made for “security” reasons after the nearby hotel was “appropriated for migrant housing,” which was followed by unrest. The notice also referred to press claims that some delivery riders were undocumented and said such workers “cannot be allowed to roam” the estate.

Accordiong to the report, under the new rule, couriers from major delivery apps will not be admitted, though supermarket deliveries from companies like Ocado or Tesco can still be accepted if residents wish.

The delivery companies rejected the undocumented worker claims. Deliveroo said it has a “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal working. Just Eat said most couriers are legally registered independent workers. Uber Eats said it uses “state-of-the-art” identity checks, according to The Guardian report.

Some residents supported the ban, but others called it unfair, saying it targeted food couriers while other visitors were still allowed.

Police said recent protests at the Britannia hotel had turned disorderly, leading to arrests. They also denied claims that asylum seekers housed at the hotel were working as delivery riders, saying those filmed leaving on mopeds were hotel staff.

